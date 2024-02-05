ArcelorMittal Reveals Q4 and Full Year 2023 Consensus Figures Amid Strategic Changes

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal has released consensus figures for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. These figures are drawn from the estimates of sell-side analysts and compiled by Visible Alpha, an independent firm. The company emphasizes that it neither contributes to nor is responsible for the views of these analysts.

Consensus Figures and Their Implications

The consensus figures include the impact of the recent sale of ArcelorMittal's operations in Kazakhstan to Qazaqstan Investment Corporation, which took place on December 7, 2023. This strategic move signals ArcelorMittal's continued shift in its global operations.

Moreover, the company anticipates fully impairing its $1.4 billion investment in Acciaierie d'Italia within the fourth quarter results. This decision comes in the wake of downward revisions in expected future cash flows and lingering uncertainty about the subsidiary's future. However, it's important to note that this impairment will be recorded below operating income and will not reflect in the consensus net income and earnings per share figures.

Visible Alpha's Role and Disclaimer

Visible Alpha is a third-party company that collected the consensus figures from around 11 brokers who cover ArcelorMittal. However, the company stresses that its data is provided without any warranty and does not guarantee accuracy or completeness. Thus, investors and other stakeholders are advised to exercise caution while interpreting these figures.

ArcelorMittal's Global Presence and Future Goals

ArcelorMittal, a leading player in the steel industry, operates in 60 countries and has key facilities in 15. In 2022, it reported revenues of $79.8 billion, produced 59 million metric tonnes of crude steel, and 50.9 million metric tonnes of iron ore. The company is committed to producing sustainable steel with a focus on reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions.