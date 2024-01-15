Aqniet Capital LLC Sweeps Up Majority Shares in Globaltrans Invest Plc

A seismic shift in the world of freight rail operations is in the making. Kazakhstan’s Aqniet Capital LLC, helmed by businessman Kairat Itemgenov, has acquired all shares owned by the three principal shareholders of Globaltrans Invest Plc. This acquisition has led to the indirect ownership of 26.19% of the Russian freight rail operator’s issued share capital.

Strategic Moves

In a move that signifies Aqniet’s intention to further solidify its position, the company has entered into binding agreements to purchase additional shares. These shares are held by one of Globaltrans’ cofounders, Alexander Yeliseyev, as well as by an unrelated shareholder. The transactions are expected to be finalized by the second half of 2024. However, Aqniet already holds the economic rights to the shares and global depositary receipts (GDRs) involved. Furthermore, the company has procured a power of attorney for voting rights associated with 4.45% of these shares and GDRs.

The Resultant Power Shift

As a result of these strategic acquisitions and agreements, Aqniet now controls 30.65% of the voting rights in Globaltrans. Once the transactions are completed, Aqniet’s ownership will rise to 31.62% of Globaltrans’ issued share capital, with full voting rights. This development is not only a testament to Aqniet’s strategic prowess, but it also marks a significant shift in power within the freight rail operation industry.

Optimistic Outlook

Both Valery Shpakov, CEO of Globaltrans, and Kairat Itemgenov have expressed their support for the company’s strategy and confidence in its future success. This consolidation of shares and increase in voting rights under Aqniet’s control signifies a vote of confidence in the future of Globaltrans and the freight rail industry as a whole.