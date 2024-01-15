en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Aqniet Capital LLC Sweeps Up Majority Shares in Globaltrans Invest Plc

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:01 am EST
Aqniet Capital LLC Sweeps Up Majority Shares in Globaltrans Invest Plc

A seismic shift in the world of freight rail operations is in the making. Kazakhstan’s Aqniet Capital LLC, helmed by businessman Kairat Itemgenov, has acquired all shares owned by the three principal shareholders of Globaltrans Invest Plc. This acquisition has led to the indirect ownership of 26.19% of the Russian freight rail operator’s issued share capital.

Strategic Moves

In a move that signifies Aqniet’s intention to further solidify its position, the company has entered into binding agreements to purchase additional shares. These shares are held by one of Globaltrans’ cofounders, Alexander Yeliseyev, as well as by an unrelated shareholder. The transactions are expected to be finalized by the second half of 2024. However, Aqniet already holds the economic rights to the shares and global depositary receipts (GDRs) involved. Furthermore, the company has procured a power of attorney for voting rights associated with 4.45% of these shares and GDRs.

The Resultant Power Shift

As a result of these strategic acquisitions and agreements, Aqniet now controls 30.65% of the voting rights in Globaltrans. Once the transactions are completed, Aqniet’s ownership will rise to 31.62% of Globaltrans’ issued share capital, with full voting rights. This development is not only a testament to Aqniet’s strategic prowess, but it also marks a significant shift in power within the freight rail operation industry.

Optimistic Outlook

Both Valery Shpakov, CEO of Globaltrans, and Kairat Itemgenov have expressed their support for the company’s strategy and confidence in its future success. This consolidation of shares and increase in voting rights under Aqniet’s control signifies a vote of confidence in the future of Globaltrans and the freight rail industry as a whole.

0
Business Kazakhstan Russia
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Post Office Investigators' Training Inadequacy Exposed by Horizon IT Inquiry
The Horizon IT Inquiry has unearthed a startling oversight in the training of Post Office investigators, a revelation that has sent ripples of concern through the ranks of the institution and beyond. These investigators, tasked with probing allegations of theft by sub-postmasters, reportedly underwent a mere three weeks of training before being thrust into their
Post Office Investigators' Training Inadequacy Exposed by Horizon IT Inquiry
Nikkei Surges to a 34-Year High, Reflecting Investor Confidence
13 mins ago
Nikkei Surges to a 34-Year High, Reflecting Investor Confidence
The Transformation of Martech: From Traditional Search to Social Platforms
14 mins ago
The Transformation of Martech: From Traditional Search to Social Platforms
SoftwareOne Decides to Stand Alone, Rejects Proposal from Bain Capital
8 mins ago
SoftwareOne Decides to Stand Alone, Rejects Proposal from Bain Capital
Major Banks' Earnings Miss Estimates: Bank of America Emerges Resilient
12 mins ago
Major Banks' Earnings Miss Estimates: Bank of America Emerges Resilient
Pagegroup Plc Cuts Profit Guidance Amid Global Economic Uncertainties
12 mins ago
Pagegroup Plc Cuts Profit Guidance Amid Global Economic Uncertainties
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan Election Results: Status Quo Prevails Despite DPP's Legislative Loss
5 mins
Taiwan Election Results: Status Quo Prevails Despite DPP's Legislative Loss
BSP to Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Independently: A Shift in India's Political Dynamics
5 mins
BSP to Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Independently: A Shift in India's Political Dynamics
Kenya's Sevens Rugby Team Shujaa Triumphs in the Challenger Series
6 mins
Kenya's Sevens Rugby Team Shujaa Triumphs in the Challenger Series
Iowa Caucuses: The Starting Line for the 2024 Presidential Race
8 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The Starting Line for the 2024 Presidential Race
Sachin Tendulkar and the Deepfake Dilemma: A Wake-Up Call to Digital Deception
11 mins
Sachin Tendulkar and the Deepfake Dilemma: A Wake-Up Call to Digital Deception
Oxford Vaccine Group Begins Trials for Nipah Virus Vaccine
12 mins
Oxford Vaccine Group Begins Trials for Nipah Virus Vaccine
The Dark Side of Pakistani Bodybuilding: Dreams, Drug Abuse, and Exploitation
12 mins
The Dark Side of Pakistani Bodybuilding: Dreams, Drug Abuse, and Exploitation
Elina Svitolina: A Beacon of Resistance in the Face of Conflict
14 mins
Elina Svitolina: A Beacon of Resistance in the Face of Conflict
Workplace Pressures Drive Parents to Send Sick Kids to Daycare, Survey Reveals
14 mins
Workplace Pressures Drive Parents to Send Sick Kids to Daycare, Survey Reveals
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
19 mins
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
26 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
34 mins
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
1 hour
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
5 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
6 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app