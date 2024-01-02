en English
1,500-year-old Gold Plaques Unearthed in Kazakhstan: Earliest Depictions of Göktürk Khagan

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST
1,500-year-old Gold Plaques Unearthed in Kazakhstan: Earliest Depictions of Göktürk Khagan

In an unprecedented discovery, archaeologists in Kazakhstan have unearthed two gold plaques in a 1,500-year-old tomb at the Eleke Sazy site. These plaques are believed to be the earliest known depictions of the Göktürk khagan, a title akin to ‘great khan’ among the Turkic-speaking nomadic confederation.

The Royal Tomb and its Inhabitants

The tomb is thought to belong to a nobleman, likely a member of the royal Ashina clan. The nobleman, presumed to be a ‘tegin’ or prince, was a prominent figure in ancient Turkic society. The tomb became a sacred memorial complex over time, revered by the populace.

The Gold Plaques

The gold plaques, approximately 1.5 inches across, portray a sovereign wearing a crown and seated on a horse-representing throne. The presence of kneeling servants beside him emphasizes the sacred nature of power in ancient Turkic society. Notably, these plaques are believed to be belt buckles, a token of high status in the society.

Insights into the Göktürks

Originating from the Eastern Eurasian Steppe, the Göktürks, also known as the ‘Celestial Turks,’ were influential before their conquest by the Uyghurs. The artifacts uncovered at the excavation site, including items made of silver, iron, and bronze, weapons, horse equipment, and a rock crystal amulet, offer valuable insight into the spiritual and ideological beliefs, cultural practices, and historical significance of the ancient Turks.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

