Katina's Law: A Mother's Quest for Justice and Police Accountability

In April 2023, a tragic car-motorcycle accident in New Hampshire took the lives of Adam Platania and Katina Skotis. The driver of the car, Joanna Taylor, was not charged despite failing to yield at a stop sign. This incident has sparked the proposal of 'Katina's Law', a bill that would allow town, city, or county officials to request an independent State Police investigation into certain incidents.

A Mother's Quest for Justice

MaryAnne Savani-Skotis, Katina's mother, has been advocating for this law, stating that she believes the driver should have been charged and that the investigation lacked transparency. The proposed legislation, HB 1566, is co-sponsored by Reps. Terry Roy and Ralph Boehm.

The current system includes a new conduct review committee and involves the public integrity unit in the state Department of Justice. However, the family of Katina Skotis alleges that the car driver, who was a social worker with close ties to local police, received preferential treatment during the investigation.

Pushback from Police Chiefs and State Police

Police chiefs and state police are opposing the bill, arguing that the current system works well and that any local chief has the power to ask state police to take over a case for potential conflicts of interest. Last year, the conduct review committee considered 75 complaints, all of which were dismissed or resulted in the exoneration of the police official involved.

State Police Major Bill Bright warned that two simultaneous probes can create unintended problems, such as witnesses being interviewed twice and tasks being duplicated.

The Potential Impact of Katina's Law

If enacted, Katina's Law would empower local or county officials to request independent investigations of local police department actions by the state police. The bill calls for state police to conduct a second investigation if a local board, county attorney, or county sheriff believes a local police probe was improper.

The proposed legislation, named after Katina Skotis, aims to address the family's suspicion of preferential treatment during the investigation due to the car driver's close ties to local police. However, the bill is facing opposition from police chiefs and state police who argue that the existing process works well.

MaryAnne Savani-Skotis continues her quest for justice, hoping that Katina's Law will bring transparency and accountability to investigations involving local police departments. The law, if enacted, could not be applied retroactively.

As the debate over Katina's Law continues, it serves as a reminder of the ongoing dialogue about police accountability and transparency in the United States. The outcome of this proposed legislation could set a precedent for similar laws across the country.

In memory of Adam Platania and Katina Skotis, their families and advocates seek justice and systemic change. The decision on Katina's Law will determine whether local officials are granted the power to request independent investigations into certain incidents, potentially altering the landscape of police accountability in New Hampshire.