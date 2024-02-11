Karnataka CM Challenges Amit Shah to Public Debate on Guarantee Schemes

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to a public debate on the state's guarantee schemes, declaring that he could prove that the treasury is not empty because of these schemes. Shah, who is currently in Mysuru, is scheduled to participate in the Suttur Jatra Mahotsav, a six-day annual celebration with cultural and folk events.

Accusations and Counterclaims

Refuting Shah's reported claims that the state government's treasury is empty due to the guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah urged Shah to participate in a public debate with him. "If this is Amit Shah's firm opinion, he should participate in a public debate with me," said Siddaramaiah. "I can prove that our treasury is not empty because of the guarantee schemes, and instead, there is an unfair distribution of taxes from the Centre to the state. This is also a challenge to Amit Shah."

Siddaramaiah further accused BJP leaders of trying to "destabilise" the guarantee schemes of his government. He questioned if they harboured hatred for the people of Karnataka and claimed that those opposing the schemes would not receive the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari or the mercy of Lord Ram. The chief minister also called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "stealing" the guarantee schemes and advertising them under the same name, despite allegedly opposing them.

BJP's "Anti-Poor" Stance and Intellectual Bankruptcy

In a statement released by his office, Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP's hypocrisy in opposing guarantee schemes in Karnataka while promising to implement similar ones in the states they govern. "This shows the anti-poor stance and intellectual bankruptcy of that party," he stated. Siddaramaiah also alleged that the BJP and the Sangh Parivar have a history of opposing programs intended for the needy. He pointed to the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's 'Garibi Hatao' campaign, which the RSS-BJP reportedly opposed.

To support his argument, Siddaramaiah alleged that the Central government, which had refused to provide rice for the state's 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, is now selling the same under the brand 'Bharat'. He also claimed that during his first term as chief minister, the BJP leaders had shown their "intolerance and jealousy" towards welfare programs introduced for the poor.

A Call for the Opposition to Discontinue Guarantee Schemes

Siddaramaiah challenged the BJP leaders to clearly state their opposition to the guarantee schemes and announce that all such schemes will be discontinued in the states governed by the BJP. He questioned why the BJP leaders were trying to destabilise guarantee schemes in Karnataka and asserted that the poor should give a fitting reply to the BJP's stance.

The chief minister also accused Amit Shah of being the reason Karnataka was not receiving drought relief funds. He claimed that Shah, who chairs the high-level committee meeting to decide on disaster relief, has shown disdain for Kannadigas by not calling for such a meeting. "Such people come to our state and lecture us," Siddaramaiah remarked.

As the debate over guarantee schemes continues to escalate, the people of Karnataka await a clear resolution and a commitment to their welfare from both the state and central governments.

