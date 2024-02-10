Exploring Maryland's Agricultural Diversity: A New Episode of 'Maryland Farm & Harvest'

Maryland Public Television (MPT) invites viewers to embark on an enriching journey through the state's agricultural heartlands in the latest episode of their esteemed series "Maryland Farm & Harvest." Slated for release on February 20, the episode promises a captivating exploration of farms and locations in Baltimore City, as well as Dorchester, St. Mary's, and Queen Anne's counties.

A Celebration of Agricultural Diversity

Now in its 11th season, "Maryland Farm & Harvest" has consistently delivered compelling narratives about the farms, people, and technology that power Maryland's leading commercial industry. This season's episode will delve into the unique farming practices and produce of the featured regions, offering an intriguing glimpse into the rich tapestry of Maryland's agricultural landscape.

Among the locations to be showcased is the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore City. Known primarily for its wildlife conservation efforts, the zoo also boasts an impressive farm that plays a vital role in its mission. Viewers will have the opportunity to learn about the zoo's commitment to sustainable agriculture and its impact on the local ecosystem.

Joanne Clendining: A Trusted Guide Through Maryland's Farmlands

Joanne Clendining, a two-time regional Emmy® award winner, returns as the host of "Maryland Farm & Harvest." With her vast knowledge and passion for Maryland's agricultural sector, Clendining expertly guides viewers through the intricate world of farming, weaving together stories of resilience, innovation, and community.

Under her stewardship, the series has reached over 16 million viewers since its 2013 debut. Clendining's dedication to sharing the stories of Maryland's farmers and their contributions to the state's economy and environment has made "Maryland Farm & Harvest" a beloved staple of MPT's programming.

Bridging the Gap Between Farm and Table

The upcoming episode of "Maryland Farm & Harvest" is made possible through the collaborative efforts of MPT and the Maryland Department of Agriculture, who join forces as co-production partners. Major funding for the series is provided by the Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board.

By working together, these organizations aim to bridge the gap between farm and table, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the labor, dedication, and expertise that go into producing the food that graces our tables.

As viewers tune in to the latest episode of "Maryland Farm & Harvest" on February 20, they can expect to be transported across the state, immersed in the vibrant stories of Maryland's farmers and their unwavering commitment to the land they cultivate and the communities they serve.

Episodes of "Maryland Farm & Harvest" are available for viewing on MPT's broadcast channels, as well as on its website, video.mpt.tv, and the PBS Video app. Through these platforms, the series continues to engage and educate audiences about the importance of agriculture in Maryland and beyond.

Join Maryland Public Television on February 20 for an enlightening journey through the farms and communities of Baltimore City, Dorchester, St. Mary's, and Queen Anne's counties. "Maryland Farm & Harvest" offers a unique perspective on the state's agricultural industry, celebrating the diversity, resilience, and innovation that define Maryland's farmlands.