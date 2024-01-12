Rima Yousef: From Construction to Designer Shoes

When Rima Yousef, an Auckland entrepreneur, hung up her hat in the world of construction to step into the realm of designer shoes, she was not just chasing a passion; she was embracing a chapter of her life deeply influenced by her Jordanian roots and her mother’s love for fancy footwear. Rima’s career transition from project management at Downer, a global civil engineering firm, to launching her own brand, Sole Shoes, in 2019, was a bold move in pursuit of freedom for her family and an outlet for her creative drive.

From Construction to High Heels

Rima’s professional journey is a story of transformation. She spent five successful years in construction, managing complex projects and honing her problem-solving skills. However, the magnetic pull of her childhood passion for sparkly designer party shoes was irresistible. It wasn’t an overnight decision, but a carefully planned transition that allowed Rima to trade her boots for stilettos.

The Sparkle of Sole Shoes

Sole Shoes now boasts about 160 styles sold online, each a testament to Rima’s talent for shoe design. The shoes, manufactured in Turkey and Brazil, are not just footwears; they are a canvas for Rima to draw inspiration from high-end designers and offer customers an affordable taste of luxury. But her work doesn’t stop at design; she ensures the creation of each pair aligns with her vision of combining comfort and style.

A Family Affair

Rima’s business is more than a one-woman show. Her supportive husband Bowan and her mother Maysoon Asad play integral roles in the operation of Sole Shoes. They provide technical help, offer feedback, and lend fashion advice, making the business a true family affair. This familial support system fuels Rima’s aspiration for Sole Shoes to become a household name.

As she continues to attend trade shows and stays abreast of the latest footwear trends, Rima is not just building a brand; she is weaving a narrative of dreams, determination, and the power of stepping outside one’s comfort zone.