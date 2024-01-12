en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Rima Yousef: From Construction to Designer Shoes

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:13 pm EST
Rima Yousef: From Construction to Designer Shoes

When Rima Yousef, an Auckland entrepreneur, hung up her hat in the world of construction to step into the realm of designer shoes, she was not just chasing a passion; she was embracing a chapter of her life deeply influenced by her Jordanian roots and her mother’s love for fancy footwear. Rima’s career transition from project management at Downer, a global civil engineering firm, to launching her own brand, Sole Shoes, in 2019, was a bold move in pursuit of freedom for her family and an outlet for her creative drive.

From Construction to High Heels

Rima’s professional journey is a story of transformation. She spent five successful years in construction, managing complex projects and honing her problem-solving skills. However, the magnetic pull of her childhood passion for sparkly designer party shoes was irresistible. It wasn’t an overnight decision, but a carefully planned transition that allowed Rima to trade her boots for stilettos.

The Sparkle of Sole Shoes

Sole Shoes now boasts about 160 styles sold online, each a testament to Rima’s talent for shoe design. The shoes, manufactured in Turkey and Brazil, are not just footwears; they are a canvas for Rima to draw inspiration from high-end designers and offer customers an affordable taste of luxury. But her work doesn’t stop at design; she ensures the creation of each pair aligns with her vision of combining comfort and style.

A Family Affair

Rima’s business is more than a one-woman show. Her supportive husband Bowan and her mother Maysoon Asad play integral roles in the operation of Sole Shoes. They provide technical help, offer feedback, and lend fashion advice, making the business a true family affair. This familial support system fuels Rima’s aspiration for Sole Shoes to become a household name.

As she continues to attend trade shows and stays abreast of the latest footwear trends, Rima is not just building a brand; she is weaving a narrative of dreams, determination, and the power of stepping outside one’s comfort zone.

0
Fashion Jordan
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
2 hours ago
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
Falls among senior citizens have emerged as a grave health concern globally, causing an estimated 684,000 deaths annually, predominantly among adults over 60, according to the World Health Organization. At the heart of this issue, a unique perspective on prevention has been brought forth by Professor Susan Brandis, an occupational therapy researcher at Bond University,
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
Black Entrepreneur Breaks Retail Norms with Beauty Vending Machine
4 hours ago
Black Entrepreneur Breaks Retail Norms with Beauty Vending Machine
Fashion Meets Wellness: The Revolution of Acupressure Apple Watch Bands
4 hours ago
Fashion Meets Wellness: The Revolution of Acupressure Apple Watch Bands
Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour Spring Surprise 'Devil Wears Prada' Cameo on Broadway
2 hours ago
Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour Spring Surprise 'Devil Wears Prada' Cameo on Broadway
Disney+ Reveals First Look at 'Kaiser Karl', a Deep Dive into Karl Lagerfeld's Life
4 hours ago
Disney+ Reveals First Look at 'Kaiser Karl', a Deep Dive into Karl Lagerfeld's Life
Viral TikTok Detangling Brush Wins Over Skeptics with Effective Results
4 hours ago
Viral TikTok Detangling Brush Wins Over Skeptics with Effective Results
Latest Headlines
World News
John Mahama Calls for Review, Not Cancellation, of Free SHS Programme
2 mins
John Mahama Calls for Review, Not Cancellation, of Free SHS Programme
Waldo Cortes-Acosta's Unexpected Match-Up Against Idol Andrei Arlovski
4 mins
Waldo Cortes-Acosta's Unexpected Match-Up Against Idol Andrei Arlovski
Health Department Uncovers Unhygienic Conditions in Kot Khalsa Food Factory
5 mins
Health Department Uncovers Unhygienic Conditions in Kot Khalsa Food Factory
Nick Saban's Legacy: Enrollment Surge and Economic Benefits at the University of Alabama
5 mins
Nick Saban's Legacy: Enrollment Surge and Economic Benefits at the University of Alabama
Lahore General Hospital Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Charge Nurse
5 mins
Lahore General Hospital Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Charge Nurse
Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees, Juan Soto Breaks Record
6 mins
Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees, Juan Soto Breaks Record
SAP Hit with R4 Billion Fine in Major Bribery Scandal
6 mins
SAP Hit with R4 Billion Fine in Major Bribery Scandal
Punjab Cabinet Approves Series of Initiatives for Sectoral Improvement
7 mins
Punjab Cabinet Approves Series of Initiatives for Sectoral Improvement
Nestle Purina's Petivity: IoT Innovation in Pet Healthcare
7 mins
Nestle Purina's Petivity: IoT Innovation in Pet Healthcare
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app