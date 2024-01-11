Jordan Braces for Continuing Cold Front Amid Persistent Low-Pressure System

A relentless surge of rainy clouds continues to saturate the skies over northern and central Jordan, with recent satellite images indicating the potential extension of this weather pattern into parts of Karak. The country’s meteorological department suggests this ongoing weather phenomenon is the result of a persistent low-pressure system. This system carries with it an influx of cold and moist air, which has led to a noticeable drop in nighttime temperatures.

Preparing for Unpredictable Weather

Residents are bracing for a period of cold, cloudy, and intermittently rainy weather, punctuated by episodes of heavy showers. Amid the continuous downpour, fog formation over the high mountainous areas has been reported, leading to a significant reduction in visibility, especially during nighttime. As a precautionary measure, residents are strongly advised to avoid valleys and flood channels and to exercise extreme caution when driving in foggy conditions. They are also urged to use heating methods safely during this chilly period.

Weather Outlook for the Coming Days

The influence of the low-pressure system is expected to persist until Friday, maintaining the prevailing cold and cloudy weather. The probability of rain remains high, and a shift in wind direction could usher in moderate westerly winds. These winds have the potential to raise dust in desert areas, adding another layer of complexity to the current weather dynamics. As we approach the weekend, the weather conditions are anticipated to stabilize on Saturday, providing a brief respite from the relentless rain and cold.

A Fresh Cold Front on the Horizon

However, this stability could be short-lived as another low-pressure system is forecasted to affect Jordan on Sunday. This system is expected to carry with it a fresh cold air mass, setting the stage for the return of the cold, damp weather conditions. As the country prepares for the next wave of unpredictable weather, the importance of staying updated on weather and road conditions and reviewing contingency plans cannot be overstated.