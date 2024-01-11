en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Jordan

Jordan Braces for Continuing Cold Front Amid Persistent Low-Pressure System

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Jordan Braces for Continuing Cold Front Amid Persistent Low-Pressure System

A relentless surge of rainy clouds continues to saturate the skies over northern and central Jordan, with recent satellite images indicating the potential extension of this weather pattern into parts of Karak. The country’s meteorological department suggests this ongoing weather phenomenon is the result of a persistent low-pressure system. This system carries with it an influx of cold and moist air, which has led to a noticeable drop in nighttime temperatures.

Preparing for Unpredictable Weather

Residents are bracing for a period of cold, cloudy, and intermittently rainy weather, punctuated by episodes of heavy showers. Amid the continuous downpour, fog formation over the high mountainous areas has been reported, leading to a significant reduction in visibility, especially during nighttime. As a precautionary measure, residents are strongly advised to avoid valleys and flood channels and to exercise extreme caution when driving in foggy conditions. They are also urged to use heating methods safely during this chilly period.

Weather Outlook for the Coming Days

The influence of the low-pressure system is expected to persist until Friday, maintaining the prevailing cold and cloudy weather. The probability of rain remains high, and a shift in wind direction could usher in moderate westerly winds. These winds have the potential to raise dust in desert areas, adding another layer of complexity to the current weather dynamics. As we approach the weekend, the weather conditions are anticipated to stabilize on Saturday, providing a brief respite from the relentless rain and cold.

A Fresh Cold Front on the Horizon

However, this stability could be short-lived as another low-pressure system is forecasted to affect Jordan on Sunday. This system is expected to carry with it a fresh cold air mass, setting the stage for the return of the cold, damp weather conditions. As the country prepares for the next wave of unpredictable weather, the importance of staying updated on weather and road conditions and reviewing contingency plans cannot be overstated.

0
Jordan Weather
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Jordan

See more
6 hours ago
24th National Christian Pilgrimage Day: A Call for Peace and Unity in Jordan
In a celebration of faith and unity, Catholic churches in Jordan marked the 24th National Christian Pilgrimage Day with a significant mass at Al-Maghtas, the hallowed site of Jesus’ baptism. The event, which drew thousands of believers as well as a host of religious and political dignitaries, was led by none other than Cardinal Pierbattista
24th National Christian Pilgrimage Day: A Call for Peace and Unity in Jordan
Jordanian Court Imposes Prison Term, Fine for Illegal Hunting of Endangered Species
1 day ago
Jordanian Court Imposes Prison Term, Fine for Illegal Hunting of Endangered Species
Jordan's Crown Prince Champions Tech Advancement at Singapore Forum
1 day ago
Jordan's Crown Prince Champions Tech Advancement at Singapore Forum
Jordanians Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Gaza Crisis
7 hours ago
Jordanians Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Gaza Crisis
Jordanian Demonstrations Show Solidarity with Palestine Amidst Regional Tensions
12 hours ago
Jordanian Demonstrations Show Solidarity with Palestine Amidst Regional Tensions
Al Gore Departs Apple's Board Amid Changes; International Cinema Sees Rise of Foreign-Language Films
15 hours ago
Al Gore Departs Apple's Board Amid Changes; International Cinema Sees Rise of Foreign-Language Films
Latest Headlines
World News
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
2 mins
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
2 mins
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
2024 NFL Playoffs: Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend
3 mins
2024 NFL Playoffs: Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
ANC Officials' Striking Entrance Echoes Amid Political Uncertainty
5 mins
ANC Officials' Striking Entrance Echoes Amid Political Uncertainty
North India Grapples with Severe Cold Wave: IMD Reports
5 mins
North India Grapples with Severe Cold Wave: IMD Reports
ANC Supporters Denounce Zuma's Legacy with Symbolic Coffin Protest
7 mins
ANC Supporters Denounce Zuma's Legacy with Symbolic Coffin Protest
UK Embraces Bouldering: A Tale of Fitness, Mental Health and Community
7 mins
UK Embraces Bouldering: A Tale of Fitness, Mental Health and Community
ANC's Commitments and Goals Highlighted in Ramaphosa's Speech
7 mins
ANC's Commitments and Goals Highlighted in Ramaphosa's Speech
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app