Jason Momoa Experiences Anonymity in Jordan: A Peek into His New Docuseries ‘On the Roam’
Hollywood icon Jason Momoa, renowned for his towering and robust physique and an instantly recognizable face, recently savored a rare experience of anonymity while stationed in Jordan for the shoot of ‘Dune’. Accustomed to the constant spotlight and recognition, Momoa felt a stark contrast in Jordan, where prevalent cultural practices allowed him to seamlessly blend into the crowd.
A Different Experience for Momoa
The actor, known for his roles in ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Aquaman’, often stands out in a crowd due to his distinctive appearance. However, while in Jordan, he encountered a different reality. The local practice of covering up enabled him to move around the city unnoticed, a phenomenon that is unusual for someone of his fame and physical stature. Momoa reveled in the anonymity, stating that the experience was a refreshing change from his everyday life.
A Close Call
Despite his best efforts to stay under the radar, the actor had a close call when his tattoo inadvertently peeked out, risking blowing his cover. However, a fan who recognized him chose discretion over excitement, respecting Momoa’s privacy and keeping his identity a secret.
‘On the Roam’: Momoa’s New Adventure
Alongside his unusual experiences in Jordan, Momoa also discussed his latest venture, an eight-part docuseries titled ‘On the Roam’. The show delves into Momoa’s personal interests and adventures, featuring a blend of his favorite activities and new experiences he is eager to undertake. The project is a testament to Momoa’s zest for life and his passion for exploration and adventure beyond the realms of his acting career.
