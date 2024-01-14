en English
Jordan

Jason Momoa Experiences Anonymity in Jordan: A Peek into His New Docuseries ‘On the Roam’

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
Hollywood icon Jason Momoa, renowned for his towering and robust physique and an instantly recognizable face, recently savored a rare experience of anonymity while stationed in Jordan for the shoot of ‘Dune’. Accustomed to the constant spotlight and recognition, Momoa felt a stark contrast in Jordan, where prevalent cultural practices allowed him to seamlessly blend into the crowd.

A Different Experience for Momoa

The actor, known for his roles in ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Aquaman’, often stands out in a crowd due to his distinctive appearance. However, while in Jordan, he encountered a different reality. The local practice of covering up enabled him to move around the city unnoticed, a phenomenon that is unusual for someone of his fame and physical stature. Momoa reveled in the anonymity, stating that the experience was a refreshing change from his everyday life.

A Close Call

Despite his best efforts to stay under the radar, the actor had a close call when his tattoo inadvertently peeked out, risking blowing his cover. However, a fan who recognized him chose discretion over excitement, respecting Momoa’s privacy and keeping his identity a secret.

‘On the Roam’: Momoa’s New Adventure

Alongside his unusual experiences in Jordan, Momoa also discussed his latest venture, an eight-part docuseries titled ‘On the Roam’. The show delves into Momoa’s personal interests and adventures, featuring a blend of his favorite activities and new experiences he is eager to undertake. The project is a testament to Momoa’s zest for life and his passion for exploration and adventure beyond the realms of his acting career.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

