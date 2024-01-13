en English
Jordan

Annual Baptism Commemoration at Jordan River Attracts Thousands

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:23 pm EST
Annual Baptism Commemoration at Jordan River Attracts Thousands

On January 12, a significant annual religious event took place on the banks of the historic Jordan River. Thousands of Catholic faithful converged at the UNESCO heritage site of Bethany beyond the Jordan, also known as Al Maghtas, to commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ. This tradition, held for the past 24 years, is a testament to the enduring cultural and religious significance of this region.

The Sacred Site

Al Maghtas, translating to ‘immersion’ in the local language, is believed to be the exact location where Jesus was baptized by John the Baptist. The site is an archaeological treasure, encompassing two major areas: Tell Al Kharrar, also known as Elijah’s Hill, and the churches of St. John the Baptist. Designated as a national park and a UNESCO heritage site since 2015, it is a beacon for Christian denominations worldwide, who have been allocated land in the vicinity to erect religious edifices.

The Ceremony

The Latin Church, with its strategic access to the Jordan River, hosted the Mass. It was led by Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem. The ceremony included the collection and blessing of river water, which was subsequently sprinkled on the congregation as a renewal of baptismal vows. Among the co-celebrating clergy were Monsignor Jamal Daibes, recently appointed as the bishop of Djibouti, and Monsignor Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso, the Apostolic Nuncio to Jordan.

Significance and Future Plans

This event highlights the importance of the area to Christian pilgrimage and its strategic value for Jordanian tourism. The Latin church, currently undergoing construction, is slated for completion by 2025. This date coincides with the jubilee year of the Universal Church and the 25th anniversary of the pilgrimage. During the event, Pizzaballa emphasized the need for peace in Gaza, expressing gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided by Jordanian institutions.

Jordan
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

