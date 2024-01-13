en English
24th National Christian Pilgrimage Day: A Call for Peace and Unity in Jordan

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:44 am EST
In a celebration of faith and unity, Catholic churches in Jordan marked the 24th National Christian Pilgrimage Day with a significant mass at Al-Maghtas, the hallowed site of Jesus’ baptism. The event, which drew thousands of believers as well as a host of religious and political dignitaries, was led by none other than Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem. Monumental for being Cardinal Pizzaballa’s first leadership of the event following his papal appointment, the mass was a clear testament to Jerusalem’s significance in both Catholic and global contexts.

Pilgrimage for Peace in Gaza

At the heart of the gathering were prayers for peace, specifically for an end to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. This was more than a religious gathering; it was a call to humanity, a plea for compassion and intervention. Cardinal Pizzaballa echoed this sentiment through his call for international cooperation towards a two-state solution for Palestine and a special status for Jerusalem.

Ecumenical Unity and the Middle East Council of Churches

The event also served as a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Middle East Council of Churches, a body that has long championed the cause of ecumenical unity. This underscored the unifying power of faith, the shared belief in a higher power that transcends human-made boundaries and conflicts.

Jordan’s Role in Religious Tourism

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, alongside other Jordanian entities, were lauded for their efforts to promote religious tourism. This culminated in the declaration of the Year of John the Baptist in 2023. More than a tourism strategy, it was an invitation to the world, an open door towards understanding and unity through shared history and faith. The event highlighted Jordan’s role in fostering interfaith dialogue and the promotion of religious tourism amidst the challenges presented by the situation in Gaza.

In these times of conflict and division, such gatherings serve as a beacon of hope, a reminder of our shared humanity, and the potential for peace through dialogue, understanding, and cooperation. As Cardinal Pizzaballa invited pilgrims to visit Jordan, it was not just a call to a place, but to a shared experience of faith, hope, and peace.

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

