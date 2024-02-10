In a move that underscores the Biden administration's commitment to addressing climate change, long-time Democratic operative John Podesta has been appointed as the United States' new climate envoy. Podesta, who previously served as chief of staff to President Bill Clinton and as the chairman of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, will now lead the nation's efforts to combat climate change on a global scale.

The announcement of Podesta's new role comes as the world prepares to mark Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent, a time for reflection and introspection. For Podesta, this appointment represents a significant shift from the tumult of the 2016 election, during which his leaked emails became a focal point of controversy and speculation.

A Wealth of Experience

Throughout his lengthy career in politics, Podesta has established himself as a formidable force and a dedicated advocate for progressive causes. In addition to his roles in the Clinton and Obama administrations, Podesta also served as a counselor to President Obama, where he helped to shape the administration's policies on climate change, energy, and the environment.

In his new role as climate envoy, Podesta will be tasked with working closely with international partners to develop and implement strategies to address the pressing issue of climate change. This appointment has been welcomed by many, including Archbishop John Wester of Santa Fe, New Mexico, who expressed his support for Podesta's new role in a recent interview.

A Global Mission

The appointment of John Podesta as climate envoy comes at a critical time, as the world grapples with the increasingly dire consequences of climate change. From devastating wildfires to catastrophic storms, the impacts of a warming planet are being felt across the globe. As climate envoy, Podesta will be responsible for helping to coordinate international efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote clean energy, and build resilience to the effects of climate change.

In the latest episode of The Download, hosts discussed the significance of Podesta's appointment and the challenges that lie ahead. They also explored the meaning of Lent in light of Ash Wednesday and the ongoing debate surrounding a controversial poster being used to advertise Holy Week rituals in Spain.