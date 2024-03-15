Jerusalem Braces for Ramadan Clashes: Police Deploy as Hamas Urges Al-Aqsa Defense

Thousands of police officers fortified positions across Jerusalem's Old City in anticipation of potential disturbances during the first Friday of Ramadan, following a call from Hamas for Palestinians to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque. This directive comes amidst heightened tensions from the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with past instances of violence during Ramadan serving as a stark reminder of the volatile situation.

Advertisment

Preventive Measures and Tensions

With over 3,000 officers and Border Police soldiers deployed, the police force's preparation underscores the gravity of the threat perceived. High-ranking officials, including Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, are actively monitoring the situation from command posts within the Old City. These measures reflect Israel's determination to maintain order while respecting the religious significance of Ramadan prayers at one of the holiest sites in the Muslim world.

Hamas's Call to Action

Advertisment

The call by Hamas for Palestinians to "participate urgently in defending Al-Aqsa Mosque" has reignited concerns over a repeat of previous years' clashes. The historical context of Palestinians barricading themselves within the mosque, sometimes armed, has made this a focal point for both religious and nationalistic fervor. The recent call to action is not just about religious observance but is deeply intertwined with the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict, especially in light of the ongoing war in Gaza.

Access and Restrictions

Despite heightened security measures, the Israeli police have tried to dispel rumors of restricted access to the Temple Mount, emphasizing ongoing maintenance rather than blockade. This year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has assured that the number of worshipers allowed during the first week of Ramadan would remain unchanged, despite proposals for restrictions. However, COGAT has imposed age and gender-based restrictions on Palestinian residents from the West Bank, highlighting the delicate balance between security concerns and religious freedoms.

The situation in Jerusalem remains tense but controlled, as authorities navigate the complex interplay of security, religious observance, and political symbolism. The coming days will be critical in determining whether these measures can prevent violence without alienating the faithful seeking to observe one of the most sacred periods in the Islamic calendar. As the city holds its breath, the world watches, hoping for peace amidst the longstanding conflict.