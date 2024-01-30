Japan's SLIM Spacecraft Revives After Lunar Landing Hitch

Japan's Smart Lander for Investigating the Moon (SLIM) spacecraft has successfully regained power after a dramatic lunar landing and subsequent power loss, as confirmed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). Despite the initial setback due to misaligned solar panels, the spacecraft is now back on track, resuming its scientific mission of analyzing olivine rocks and deploying small robots to explore the lunar landscape.

SLIM's Bumpy Journey

The SLIM spacecraft, representing Japan's first lunar landing, experienced an unexpected challenge when it found itself upside down on the moon's surface. The awkward orientation left the solar panels shaded, leading to a complete drain of the probe's battery. However, as the Sun's position changed, the panels received sufficient light to recharge the batteries, enabling the spacecraft to re-establish communication with JAXA and resume its mission.

Analyzing Lunar Composition

SLIM's primary mission includes the analysis of lunar surface composition, specifically focusing on olivine rocks, using a multi-band spectral camera. The successful recovery of the probe allows it to continue this valuable research, contributing to our understanding of lunar geology and the history of the moon.

Limited Operational Duration

Despite the successful restoration of power, uncertainty surrounds SLIM's operational longevity. The spacecraft was not designed to survive the extreme conditions of a lunar night, which is set to begin on February 1. Whether the spacecraft can survive the hibernation period and continue its mission post-lunar night remains to be seen, leaving the international scientific community in anticipation.