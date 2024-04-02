Zimbabwe and Japan Reveal New ZimTrade Logo for Osaka Expo 2025, Strengthening Trade Ties

The unveiling of a new logo by the governments of Zimbabwe and Japan for ZimTrade at the upcoming Osaka Expo 2025 marks a significant step in bolstering trade relations between the two nations. This collaborative effort aims to leverage the global stage provided by the expo to showcase Zimbabwe's economic, business, and tourism potential, while the new logo symbolizes the enduring strength, innovation, and cultural richness of Zimbabwe. Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Fredrick Shava and Japan's Ambassador to Zimbabwe Yamanaka Shinichi led the unveiling ceremony, highlighting the logo's importance in representing Zimbabwe's journey towards a prosperous and unified future.

Advertisment

A Symbol of Strength and Potential

During the unveiling event, Minister Shava emphasized the logo as a representation of "our collective strength and boundless potential," echoing the national Vision 2030 goals. The design, characterized by vibrant colors and bold patterns, reflects the resilience and innovation of the Zimbabwean nation. The logo not only signifies the country's identity but also serves as a beacon of hope and ambition, encouraging unity and optimism as Zimbabwe prepares to present itself on the world stage at the Osaka Expo 2025.

Cultural Identity and Global Recognition

Permanent Secretary in the Information Ministry, Ndavaningi Mangwana, and ZimTrade CEO Alan Majuru both highlighted the logo's deep roots in Zimbabwean culture and tradition. Mangwana noted that the logo speaks volumes about Zimbabwe's identity even without the explicit mention of its name. Majuru added that the logo would play a crucial role in showcasing the country's cultural diversity and economic opportunities to the global audience, aiming to leave a lasting impression on all visitors to <a href="https://www.newsday.co.zw/thestandard/amp/business/article/200025