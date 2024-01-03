en English
Automotive

Yamaha Motors Lights Up Japan Mobility Show with Innovative Mobility Solutions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
Yamaha Motors Lights Up Japan Mobility Show with Innovative Mobility Solutions

The Tokyo Motor Show, an iconic event in the automotive world, has undergone a significant rebranding and is now known as the Japan Mobility Show. The revamped show broadens its focus from purely automotive to a comprehensive exploration of future mobility. One company that seized the limelight at this event was Yamaha Motors, which showcased an extensive array of products, including motorcycles, electric commuter vehicles, and an impressive six world new models.

Yamaha’s Vision of Future Mobility

Yamaha Motors collaborated with Yamaha Corporation to present a captivating display of cutting-edge audio technologies. The presidents of both corporations, Yoshihiro Hidaka and Takuya Nakata, emphasized the transformation of musical instruments and motorcycles from functional tools to personal companions. They highlighted the joy and satisfaction derived from mastering these machines, offering a unique perspective on the relationship between humans and their mechanical counterparts.

New Models Unveiled

Among the new models that Yamaha Motors unveiled were the MOTOROiD 2, an experimental bike that exemplifies the synergy between humans and machines, and the TRICERA, an electric autocycle equipped with three-wheel steering. Also on display was the TY-E 2.2, an electric trials bike that showcased the potential of indoor motorsports and mobility entertainment.

Highlight of the Show: Yamaha Tomorrow Parade

The Yamaha Tomorrow Parade was a standout event, featuring motorcycles and commuter models equipped with the Advanced Motorcycle Stabilization Assist System (AMSAS) and MOTOROiD 2. These machines performed alongside dancers, creating a powerful spectacle that showcased Yamaha’s vision for the future of mobility.

Yamaha’s Commitment to Innovative Mobility

The rebranded show provided a platform for Yamaha to display a wide variety of mobility solutions. These included a mobile cobot, an electric boat control system, and automated guided vehicles for factories. By showcasing these innovative solutions, Yamaha demonstrated its commitment to addressing societal issues through innovative mobility.

Automotive Japan
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

