Japan

XRISM Satellite’s Resolve Instrument Faces Aperture Door Glitch

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
XRISM Satellite’s Resolve Instrument Faces Aperture Door Glitch

The XRISM (X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission), a joint venture of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), and ESA (European Space Agency), has hit a snag in outer space. One of its integral instruments, named Resolve, has encountered an unexpected technical glitch. The aperture door of this instrument, which was designed to measure lower energy X-rays, failed to open post-launch, compromising its intended functionality.

Unforeseen Setback in Space

The malfunction of the aperture door is an unforeseen setback for the XRISM satellite. This issue has made an impact on Resolve’s ability to accurately measure X-rays at lower energies. Despite repeated attempts to rectify the situation, the door has not budged. This glitch is currently under investigation by teams from both JAXA and NASA, with the aim of restoring the instrument to its full operational capacity.

Resilience Amidst Challenges

Despite this challenge, it’s not all gloom and doom for the XRISM satellite. The two primary instruments aboard the spacecraft, Resolve and Xtend, have met or even surpassed their operational targets. The glitch with the aperture door has not significantly affected the performance of the satellite, especially concerning the measurement of higher energy X-rays. This is the majority of the planned science for Resolve, and hence, the overall impact of the malfunction is limited.

Optimism for the Future

There’s a sense of optimism within the teams from JAXA, NASA, and ESA. The performance of the XRISM satellite, barring the aperture door complication, has been satisfactory. As efforts continue to diagnose and solve the issue, there is hope that the instrument will soon be able to effectively capture X-rays at lower energies as it was initially intended to. This successful resolution to the problem would mark another milestone in the field of X-ray astronomy.

Japan Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

