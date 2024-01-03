en English
Japan

Why Japanese Sunscreens Are Revolutionizing the Suncare Industry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Why Japanese Sunscreens Are Revolutionizing the Suncare Industry

Japanese sunscreens are gaining traction in the world of suncare, known for their innovative gel formulations that deliver high UV protection without leaving a ghostly white cast. Fast absorption is another key feature, making these sunscreens a top choice for use under makeup.

A Dermatologist’s Perspective

Dr. Shruti Kakar, a dermatologist, highly recommends the Anessa sunscreen, lauding its easy spreadability, absence of a white cast, and competitive pricing. She further observes that Japanese sunscreens tend to contain fewer chemicals and are, therefore, less likely to irritate sensitive skin. Plus, they provide long-lasting protection, a feature highly sought after in the world of suncare.



Formulation and Ingredients

Japanese sunscreens typically boast a high SPF of 50 or more and an extremely high PA rating of PA++++, as endorsed by the American Academy of Dermatology. A majority of these sunscreens are hybrid, meaning they use both chemical and mineral filters. A glance at the ingredient list reveals components like royal jelly extract, jojoba oil, collagen, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid, all known for their hydrating and antibacterial properties. While some sunscreens may contain alcohol, it’s usually in mild forms that do not irritate the skin unless it is very sensitive.

Top Picks

Among the top Japanese sunscreens are the Anessa Shiseido Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Milk, Biore UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence, Skin Aqua Super Moisture Gel Gold, Canmake UV 01 Mermaid Skin Gel, Nivea Sun Protect Super Water Gel, Shiseido Clear Stick UV Protector, and Kanebo Allie Extra UV Gel Sunscreen. Each brings unique qualities to the table, catering to different skin types and needs.



Japan
