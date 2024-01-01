en English
Japan

Western Japan Struck by Second Powerful Earthquake

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Western Japan Struck by Second Powerful Earthquake

In western Japan, a second powerful earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 has sparked concern among residents and authorities. The quake, detected at a relatively shallow depth, holds the potential to inflict significant damage — a possibility that has prompted immediate activation of emergency services for damage assessment and response.

Japan Meteorological Agency Confirms Quake’s Magnitude

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a statement confirming the quake’s magnitude and depth, stressing that they are vigilantly monitoring for potential aftershocks or tsunami warnings. The local government, in response, has initiated standard earthquake protocols, urging residents to adhere to safety guidelines and brace for possible aftershocks.

Infrastructure Assessments Underway

Infrastructure evaluations are currently in progress to determine the impact on buildings, roads, and utilities. While no immediate reports of casualties have surfaced, communication lines remain open for residents to report any emergencies or assistance needs.

Western Japan’s Seismic Vulnerability

Notably, this earthquake follows a previous seismic event in the same region, underscoring the area’s vulnerability to seismic activity and highlighting the critical need for continuous preparedness and resilient infrastructure. It serves as a stark reminder of the country’s position as one of the most earthquake-prone in the world, and the importance of maintaining vigilance and readiness at all times.

Japan
BNN Correspondents

