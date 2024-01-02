en English
Disaster

Western Japan Shaken by Series of Powerful Earthquakes: 30 Dead, Infrastructure Damage Reported

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Western Japan Shaken by Series of Powerful Earthquakes: 30 Dead, Infrastructure Damage Reported

On Monday afternoon, Western Japan was shaken by a powerful earthquake of 7.6 magnitude, followed by a series of aftershocks, leading to at least 30 fatalities and causing significant damage across Ishikawa prefecture and surrounding areas. The seismic event was accompanied by a subsequent 5.6 magnitude aftershock as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was addressing the nation on the situation.

PM Kishida Stresses on Rescue Operations

PM Kishida underlined the urgency of rescue operations in his address. The Japanese military swiftly responded by deploying 1,000 soldiers for assistance in the affected areas. Infrastructure damage was widespread, encompassing collapsed houses, overturned vehicles, and disruptions to the coastline due to induced tsunamis.

Regional Nuclear Plants Unaffected

Despite the earth-shattering event, nuclear plants in the region reportedly operated normally, showcasing the resilience of Japan’s nuclear infrastructure in the face of severe seismic activity. Initial tsunami warnings were issued and subsequently downgraded, with all warnings being lifted eventually.

Life in the Aftermath

The region faced considerable disruptions to transportation, communication, and water supply. Residents were forced to seek shelter in public facilities to escape the chaos. The United States, through President Joe Biden, extended a helping hand to Japan, offering assistance in these trying times.

Japan, situated on the ‘Ring of Fire,’ is no stranger to earthquakes. The Meteorological Agency nonetheless warned of the potential for major quakes in the forthcoming days. The impacted area, known for its cultural heritage and traditional crafts, now faces a daunting path to recovery.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

