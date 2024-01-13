en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Volcano Erupts on Japan’s Suwanose Island: No Immediate Danger Reported

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Volcano Erupts on Japan’s Suwanose Island: No Immediate Danger Reported

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, southwestern Japan’s Suwanose Island felt the tremors of a volcanic eruption. Reported by Japan’s weather agency and Kyodo news service, this seismic event took place at Mt. Otake, an active volcano that sits ominously on the tranquil island. Despite the explosive awakening, the agency has not reported any injuries or issued evacuation orders. However, residents and visitors have been strongly advised to refrain from entering the designated danger zone surrounding the volcano.

The Unexpected Eruption

The eruption manifested without warning, ripping the serene silence of the night with its fiery belch. The unexpected event led to the emission of volcanic ash and gas, transforming the once peaceful island’s skyline into a canvas of chaos. The local time was just past midnight when the first intense explosion echoed across the island, followed by the seismic underpinnings of an awakening giant.

Japan’s Seismic Activity

Japan sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for its intense seismic and volcanic activity. The Ring of Fire is a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, and it’s associated with a near-continuous series of oceanic trenches, volcanic arcs, volcanic belts, and plate movements. It is home to 75% of the world’s volcanoes and 90% of the world’s earthquakes occur along its path. The eruption at Mt. Otake is a testament to the inherent seismic volatility of this region.

Implications of the Eruption

The specific impacts of the eruption, such as ash fall, lava flow, or disruptions to local communities and air travel, were not immediately available. Nonetheless, the eruption’s occurrence underlines the importance of continuous monitoring and preparedness in regions prone to such natural disasters. As the island holds its breath, the global community watches and waits, hoping for minimal damage and no loss of life.

0
Asia Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
17 mins ago
Exploring Taiwan's Cultural Landscape: Freedom, Diversity, and the New Generation
As the world gradually turns its lens towards the vibrant cultural tapestry of Taiwan, FRANCE 24’s special program ‘Taiwan, a culture of freedom and diversity (part 2)’ offers an in-depth exploration of the island’s progressive values and cultural diversity. The program spotlights a new generation of Taiwanese artists who are shaping a dynamic and inclusive
Exploring Taiwan's Cultural Landscape: Freedom, Diversity, and the New Generation
Taiwan's Cultural Diversity Takes Center Stage Ahead of Presidential Elections
2 hours ago
Taiwan's Cultural Diversity Takes Center Stage Ahead of Presidential Elections
Urbanization and Climate Change: Twin Opportunities for Investors
2 hours ago
Urbanization and Climate Change: Twin Opportunities for Investors
Urbanization and Climate Change: Balancing Growth and Sustainability
31 mins ago
Urbanization and Climate Change: Balancing Growth and Sustainability
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
1 hour ago
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
The Rising Tide of Asian Philanthropy: A Shift in Global Giving
2 hours ago
The Rising Tide of Asian Philanthropy: A Shift in Global Giving
Latest Headlines
World News
Kyla Hayes: The Driving Force Behind Cardinal O'Hara Lady Hawks' Success
8 seconds
Kyla Hayes: The Driving Force Behind Cardinal O'Hara Lady Hawks' Success
Welfare Reform Bill Could Be Undermined by State Exemptions
10 seconds
Welfare Reform Bill Could Be Undermined by State Exemptions
Grey Dawning Triumphs at Warwick, Shapes Racing Journey
13 seconds
Grey Dawning Triumphs at Warwick, Shapes Racing Journey
Washington Huskies Football Program at a Crossroads: Navigating Significant Changes
22 seconds
Washington Huskies Football Program at a Crossroads: Navigating Significant Changes
Jori Davis: Revolutionizing Sports with WEVOLV
32 seconds
Jori Davis: Revolutionizing Sports with WEVOLV
Leinster's Champions Cup Victory Shadowed by Frawley's Injury Concern
36 seconds
Leinster's Champions Cup Victory Shadowed by Frawley's Injury Concern
New York Giants Interview Joel Thomas for Running Backs Coach Position
1 min
New York Giants Interview Joel Thomas for Running Backs Coach Position
Forest Green Rovers' Coach Deeney Criticizes 'Babies' Mentality After Loss to Harrogate Town
1 min
Forest Green Rovers' Coach Deeney Criticizes 'Babies' Mentality After Loss to Harrogate Town
2024 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions Approaches Climax: Here's What to Expect
1 min
2024 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions Approaches Climax: Here's What to Expect
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app