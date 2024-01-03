Visiting Professor and Family Trapped in Tokyo Skytree During Japan Earthquake

In a chilling encounter with nature’s fury, Assistant Professor Sudipta Das of Visva-Bharati University’s Japanese department, along with his wife Sangita and infant daughter Sanvika, found themselves ensnared within the towering confines of the Tokyo Skytree amidst the recent devastating earthquake in Japan.

Trapped in Tokyo Skytree

The family, on a two-year research assignment at the Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, was visiting the world’s tallest observation tower when the quake struck the west coast of central Japan. Trapped at a dizzying height of 455 meters, they experienced the raw force of the seismic waves, triggering multiple tremors within the structure and inciting panic among the trapped tourists. The Das family and other visitors remained confined within the tower for an agonizing period of approximately 10 hours.

Emotional Aftermath and Evacuation

The authorities executed a gradual and meticulous evacuation to ensure safety, leading to Das and his family finally touching ground at midnight. The journey home was marked with relief and exhaustion, with them finally reaching their residence near the university campus at around 1:30 am. The ordeal had a profound emotional impact, with the terrifying memory of the tower’s tremors and the fear of the unknown leaving a lingering shock.

Witnessing the Earthquake’s Impact

Upon his return, Das was confronted with the extensive damage inflicted by the earthquake, which resulted in at least 55 fatalities. He reached out to check on the well-being of his colleagues and friends in the worst-affected areas of Ishikawa, Toyama, and Yamagata. Despite his personal safety, the harrowing experience and the sight of the disaster-stricken landscape made it difficult for him to overcome the trauma of the day.

The recent earthquake, measuring a magnitude of 7.5, has once again underscored Japan’s unpredictable seismic activity. Yet, the nation’s commitment to earthquake preparedness, evident in its sophisticated tsunami warning systems and earthquake-resistant buildings like the Tokyo Skytree, stands as a testament to its resilience. The geographical reality and a deeply ingrained culture of regular earthquake drills and emergency kits for households have fortified the nation against the recurrent seismic threats.