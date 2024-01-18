en English
International Relations

Vietnam-Japan Relations: Reflecting on 50 Years of Diplomatic Ties

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
Marking half a century of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties, an international seminar was held in Hanoi to reflect on the past and envision the future of the relationship between the two nations. The event, jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, was part of the celebratory activities commemorating the growth of bilateral ties since 1973.

From Investment Agreement to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Nguyen Xuan Thang, President of HCMA and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, highlighted the shared cultural and historical connections and the increasing strategic trust between the nations. The relationship has evolved significantly, from an Investment Agreement in 2003 to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2023, demonstrating deepening cooperation across multiple fields. Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam, Yamada Takio, also underscored the unique ties between the two nations, lauding the current best-ever stage of their relationship.

The Seminar: A Platform for Insightful Discussions

The seminar facilitated discussions on theoretical and practical aspects of the bilateral relationship over the past 50 years. It served as a platform for proposing recommendations to enhance the bilateral relationship. These discussions were informed by the experiences of the attendees, consisting of Vietnamese and Japanese students who had participated in the Teenage Ambassadors’ Programme. The program, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties, aimed to deepen students’ understanding of each other’s histories and cultures and foster friendships.

Việt Nam: An Attractive Business Destination

In related news, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a discussion titled ‘Việt Nam – Leading Sustainable Investment in ASEAN’ at the World Economic Forum. He highlighted Vietnam’s impressive economic prospects and trade opportunities, with the country’s GDP increasing by a robust 5.05 per cent in 2023. Despite pandemic-induced challenges, Việt Nam has emerged as a favorable business destination, credited to its diplomatic relations with over 190 countries, free trade agreements with more than 60 countries, and preferential policies for priority sectors such as science-technology, green and digital transformation.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

