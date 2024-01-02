en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

US President Joe Biden Extends Support to Japan Post-Earthquake

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:19 pm EST
US President Joe Biden Extends Support to Japan Post-Earthquake

In a swift response to the devastating earthquake that struck Japan, US President Joe Biden has extended a hand of support, reaffirming the enduring bond between the United States and Japan. The earthquake, which registered a magnitude of 7.5, caused immense damage, taking the lives of at least six people, injuring dozens, and triggering a series of aftershocks and tsunami alerts.

A Stand of Solidarity

President Biden’s offer of assistance to the Japanese people is a testament to the strategic partnership and shared values that underpin the US-Japan alliance. The United States, he stated, stands ready to provide any necessary aid to its close ally in these testing times. This gesture of solidarity not only demonstrates the responsiveness of the United States in times of crisis affecting its allies, but also serves to reinforce the enduring relationship between the two nations.

Japan’s Struggle and Response

Japan, located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, is no stranger to earthquakes. However, the magnitude of this quake has led to significant destruction, including power outages, collapsed buildings, fires, and triggered tsunami alerts. Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called on the public to remain alert for more powerful tremors and has urged residents living near the coasts to evacuate to safer areas. Meanwhile, rescue and recovery efforts are underway, with Japan’s defense ministry dispatching 1,000 military personnel to assist.

International Support and Future Implications

Assistance has not only been offered from the United States. Other allies, including the United Kingdom, have also extended support and messages of solidarity to Tokyo in the wake of the disaster. The aid pledged by the United States and other nations may include disaster relief efforts, financial aid, and other forms of support to help Japan recover from the earthquake’s impact. This incident underscores the importance of international cooperation in times of crisis, and the role of shared values and alliances in fostering such support.

0
International Relations Japan United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Echoes of Apartheid: Israel's Policies and the Fragmentation of the West Bank

By Nitish Verma

Turkey's Global Ascent: Navigating Crises and Shaping Diplomacy in 2024

By Safak Costu

Putin's New Year Greetings Exclude Western Leaders Amid Ukraine Tensions

By Safak Costu

Biden Reaffirms U.S. Role as 'Arsenal of Democracy' Amid Rising Global Tensions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Order ...
@Asia · 3 hours
2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Order ...
heart comment 0
BRICS Economic Alliance Ushers in Historic Expansion with Five New Members in 2024

By Wojciech Zylm

BRICS Economic Alliance Ushers in Historic Expansion with Five New Members in 2024
2024 Elections: A Global Showdown that Could Reshape Our World

By Salman Akhtar

2024 Elections: A Global Showdown that Could Reshape Our World
Global Conflicts and the Crisis in Diplomacy: A Look at 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

Global Conflicts and the Crisis in Diplomacy: A Look at 2024
Chipolopolo Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations with Jeddah Camp

By Salman Khan

Chipolopolo Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations with Jeddah Camp
Latest Headlines
World News
India Imposes a Five-Year Ban on Kashmiri Separatist Party Amid Ongoing Regional Tensions
48 seconds
India Imposes a Five-Year Ban on Kashmiri Separatist Party Amid Ongoing Regional Tensions
David Warner's Plea for Missing Baggy Green Cap Casts Shadow on Farewell Test
50 seconds
David Warner's Plea for Missing Baggy Green Cap Casts Shadow on Farewell Test
Y.S Sharmila Launches New Political Party in Telangana: A Shift in State Politics
2 mins
Y.S Sharmila Launches New Political Party in Telangana: A Shift in State Politics
Mohamed Salah's Double Strike Secures Liverpool's Premier League Lead
2 mins
Mohamed Salah's Double Strike Secures Liverpool's Premier League Lead
Chinese University Student Bites Mouse in Revenge, Sparks Social Media Frenzy
3 mins
Chinese University Student Bites Mouse in Revenge, Sparks Social Media Frenzy
Promising Breakthrough in Diabetes Treatment: Potential End to Insulin Injections
3 mins
Promising Breakthrough in Diabetes Treatment: Potential End to Insulin Injections
Chhuzom's Organic Farming Journey: Feeding Mindfulness City Despite Challenges
3 mins
Chhuzom's Organic Farming Journey: Feeding Mindfulness City Despite Challenges
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Intervention: A Call for Better Governance
3 mins
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Intervention: A Call for Better Governance
Putin Declares West as Russia's True Adversary, Not Ukraine
29 mins
Putin Declares West as Russia's True Adversary, Not Ukraine
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
5 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
6 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
6 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
6 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
6 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
7 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
7 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
8 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
8 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app