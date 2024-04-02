US-Japan Dynamics Shift: From Economic Rivalry to Strategic Allies Amid New Challenges

In a remarkable turn of events, the once tense economic relations between the United States and Japan have evolved into a strategic alliance, reflecting a significant shift in global economic and defense strategies. This transformation is underscored by Japan's adoption of pro-market reforms and the US's turn towards protectionism, challenging the conventional roles each country has played on the world stage.

Advertisment

Japan Embraces Change

Japan's journey over the past decade is noteworthy, with significant pro-market reforms reshaping its economic landscape. From combating deflation and xenophobia to fostering a more competitive corporate environment, Japan has shown a commitment to revitalizing its economy. Notable achievements include the largest wage increase in 33 years and a rise in immigrant employment, signaling a departure from the so-called 'lost decades.' Furthermore, Japan's industrial renaissance, particularly in high-tech sectors like semiconductors, positions it as a rising power in global trade, benefitting from strategic investments by giants like TSMC.

US Turns to Protectionism

Advertisment

The United States, historically a proponent of free-market policies, has adopted measures reminiscent of Japan's past protectionist stance. The withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act, which discriminates against non-US firms, highlight a shift towards an 'America First' industrial policy. This has strained relations, especially with the opposition to the Nippon Steel-US Steel merger, seen as a protectionist move counterproductive to fostering international trade relations.

Strategic Defense and Future Alliances

The evolution of the US-Japan relationship extends beyond economics into defense, with both nations recognizing the importance of a strong alliance in the face of threats from <a href="https://www.economist.com/business/2024/04/02/why-japan-inc-is-no-longer-in-thrall-to-america"