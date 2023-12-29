en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Unveiling Shadows: The Japanese Adult Film Industry and China’s Outdated Porn Law

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:26 pm EST
Unveiling Shadows: The Japanese Adult Film Industry and China’s Outdated Porn Law

The Japanese adult film industry, a robust sector churning out an estimated 4,500 videos per month and raking in around 55 billion yen (roughly $380 million) annually, is under spotlight once again. With an employment base of about 10,000 actors, the industry continues to thrive, despite a noticeable decline since the early 2010s. Noteworthy is its stature as an exporter, particularly to regions like South Korea, where pornography remains illegal.

The Tale of Kurumin Aroma

The narrative of Kurumin Aroma, a 33-year-old YouTuber who once harbored dreams of becoming a singer, paints a stark picture of the industry’s inner workings. Lured by assurances of support for her singing career, Aroma found herself manipulated into performing in adult films. The ensuing shame and despair drove her to the brink of suicide, revealing the industry’s darker side.

Complexity and Paradox

The adult film industry in Japan exists in a complex, paradoxical space. While some performers yearn for protection against exploitation, others insist on operating without outside interference. This dichotomy underscores the intricate dynamics at play within the industry.

Cultural Impact and Influence

The industry’s influence extends beyond the confines of the adult film sector. For instance, Taipei’s metro cards featuring a Japanese adult film actress illustrate the industry’s reach, demonstrating its permeation into mainstream cultural products.

In a parallel development, several authors associated with a Boy’s Love (BL) fiction website in China have been apprehended. Originating from Japan, BL fiction is a genre that portrays idealized romantic relationships between two males, predominantly in manga form. These arrests were made under China’s Criminal Law pertaining to pornographic products, a law that many consider outdated. Advocates argue that the consumption of such products should be recognized as an adult’s right and be protected under the principles of freedom of speech and publication. Li Yinhe, a renowned Chinese sexologist and sociology professor, champions the abolition of the pornographic products clause in the Criminal Law, to safeguard the consumer rights of Chinese adults.

0
Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Paul Allen’s Superyacht Discovers WWII Japanese Battleship: A Deep-Sea Discovery

By BNN Correspondents

Tama River Mystery: Body Found in Suitcase Identified as Yuji Hara

By BNN Correspondents

Mitsubishi HC Capital Set to Offload $637M Worth of British Rail Assets

By BNN Correspondents

Decoding Ovarian Function: The Role of Kisspeptin Neurons in Reproduction

By BNN Correspondents

Tokyo Stands in Solidarity: Protest at US Embassy Over Israel-Palestin ...
@International Affairs · 11 hours
Tokyo Stands in Solidarity: Protest at US Embassy Over Israel-Palestin ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Wright Flyer Studios to Shut Down ‘DanMachi: Memoria Freese’ Outside Japan

By BNN Correspondents

Wright Flyer Studios to Shut Down 'DanMachi: Memoria Freese' Outside Japan
Groundbreaking Film Captures Shockwave Travelling Through a Single Human Cell

By BNN Correspondents

Groundbreaking Film Captures Shockwave Travelling Through a Single Human Cell
Naomi Osaka Reveals Near-Retirement Amid Mental Health Battle, Set for Comeback

By Salman Khan

Naomi Osaka Reveals Near-Retirement Amid Mental Health Battle, Set for Comeback
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
41 seconds
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
55 seconds
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
15 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
18 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
24 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
25 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
32 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
33 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
34 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app