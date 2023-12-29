Unveiling Shadows: The Japanese Adult Film Industry and China’s Outdated Porn Law

The Japanese adult film industry, a robust sector churning out an estimated 4,500 videos per month and raking in around 55 billion yen (roughly $380 million) annually, is under spotlight once again. With an employment base of about 10,000 actors, the industry continues to thrive, despite a noticeable decline since the early 2010s. Noteworthy is its stature as an exporter, particularly to regions like South Korea, where pornography remains illegal.

The Tale of Kurumin Aroma

The narrative of Kurumin Aroma, a 33-year-old YouTuber who once harbored dreams of becoming a singer, paints a stark picture of the industry’s inner workings. Lured by assurances of support for her singing career, Aroma found herself manipulated into performing in adult films. The ensuing shame and despair drove her to the brink of suicide, revealing the industry’s darker side.

Complexity and Paradox

The adult film industry in Japan exists in a complex, paradoxical space. While some performers yearn for protection against exploitation, others insist on operating without outside interference. This dichotomy underscores the intricate dynamics at play within the industry.

Cultural Impact and Influence

The industry’s influence extends beyond the confines of the adult film sector. For instance, Taipei’s metro cards featuring a Japanese adult film actress illustrate the industry’s reach, demonstrating its permeation into mainstream cultural products.

In a parallel development, several authors associated with a Boy’s Love (BL) fiction website in China have been apprehended. Originating from Japan, BL fiction is a genre that portrays idealized romantic relationships between two males, predominantly in manga form. These arrests were made under China’s Criminal Law pertaining to pornographic products, a law that many consider outdated. Advocates argue that the consumption of such products should be recognized as an adult’s right and be protected under the principles of freedom of speech and publication. Li Yinhe, a renowned Chinese sexologist and sociology professor, champions the abolition of the pornographic products clause in the Criminal Law, to safeguard the consumer rights of Chinese adults.