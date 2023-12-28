Unusual Events Across Asia Spark Global Conversations

In a series of unusual events from the East, the Dalai Lama, Tapas Sandilya, a Japanese study, and more sparked global attention. These instances stand out as they stirred conversations around cultural interpretation, memory, health, and professional conduct.

Controversy Surrounds The Dalai Lama

The 87-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, ignited controversy after a video showed him asking a young boy to ‘suck his tongue’ before planting a kiss on the boy’s lips. This act, which the Dalai Lama described as a common playful expression in Tibetan culture, ended in a public apology following global criticism and accusations of cultural misunderstanding.

A Widower’s Unique Way of Coping with Loss

In India, a widower named Tapas Sandilya commissioned a life-size silicone sculpture of his deceased wife, spending a staggering US$30,000. This act, while unconventional, sparked discussions about the diverse ways in which people remember and honor their loved ones.

Sexual Interest and Longevity in Men

In Japan, a study suggested that increased sexual interest might contribute to men’s longevity. The study noted a lower death rate among men interested in sex compared to those who weren’t, with no similar correlation found for women. This finding adds a new dimension to the discourse on the role of libido in health and life expectancy.

Changes in Japanese Nurseries and a Man Living as a Dog

Elsewhere in Japan, nurseries were instructed to stop giving parents their children’s used nappies, a practice previously justified by health monitoring, disposal troubles, and financial constraints. In an even more extraordinary case, a Japanese man spent US$14,000 to create a lifelike rough collie costume, choosing to live his life as a dog.

Indonesia’s Canine Dress-Up Controversy and Cultural Insensitivity

Controversy also erupted in Indonesia over pictures of dogs dressed in traditional Javanese outfits. Back in the US, Singapore-born American comedian Jocelyn Chia faced backlash for making an insensitive joke about the Malaysia Airlines MH370 tragedy, highlighting the potential pitfalls of humor when it intersects with sensitive topics.

AirAsia CEO’s Unconventional Conference Appearance

Finally, Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia, was criticized for appearing topless on a conference call. He defended his action as a result of an exhausting flight and the unavailability of seats on his own airline, sparking a debate about professional boundaries in the modern workspace.