Unmasking Public Perception of Sustainable Products: A Japanese Perspective

An enlightening survey conducted in Japan in February 2023 has unveiled the public’s perception of sustainable products, with intriguing results. The leading impression among Japanese consumers is that sustainable products have an intimate association with nature. Approximately 34 percent of the respondents indicated their initial impression of sustainable products as being ‘natural.’ This implies a strong link in consumers’ minds between sustainability and natural attributes, an insight that could help businesses and policymakers understand how sustainable products are viewed and guide strategies for promoting sustainability in consumer goods.

The Perception of Sustainability

The survey further found that the second most common impression of sustainable products among Japanese consumers is that they are ‘gentle.’ Although the survey data does not elaborate on the context of ‘gentle’, it might infer that consumers perceive sustainable products as being soft on the environment, non-aggressive, or non-harmful in some way, thereby reinforcing the association with natural elements.

The Global Perspective

Meanwhile, a survey by Stifel Finance Corp found that only 32% of US consumers prioritize sustainability highly when making purchasing decisions. Price continues to play a key part in purchase choices, with 63% of consumers willing to pay a premium for brands with top sustainability practices. The survey questioned consumers in the US, UK, Italy, Germany, and France, and updated its Sustainable Lifestyle Brands Index, which ranked brands based on consumer perception of sustainability practices. Bombas ascended to the top in sustainability for the third consecutive year, followed by Yeti and The North Face. Bombas was identified as a standout performer across all three metrics of sustainability: ethical business practices, social sustainability, and environmental sustainability.

The Future of Sustainability

Japan’s food loss problem is severe, with an annual waste of 5.2 million tons in 2020. The Japanese government aims to reduce business food loss by 2030. Organic agricultural products with the JAS mark are sold in the market, but they may still contain residual pesticides. A study revealed that consumers are willing to pay a premium for pesticide-free vegetables, suggesting that with precise information about the growing process, consumers may change their preferences, thereby increasing the demand for sustainable products. These findings present a unique narrative of consumers’ perception of sustainability, and serve as a compass for businesses and policymakers to navigate the future of sustainability.