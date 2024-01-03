en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Unmasking Public Perception of Sustainable Products: A Japanese Perspective

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Unmasking Public Perception of Sustainable Products: A Japanese Perspective

An enlightening survey conducted in Japan in February 2023 has unveiled the public’s perception of sustainable products, with intriguing results. The leading impression among Japanese consumers is that sustainable products have an intimate association with nature. Approximately 34 percent of the respondents indicated their initial impression of sustainable products as being ‘natural.’ This implies a strong link in consumers’ minds between sustainability and natural attributes, an insight that could help businesses and policymakers understand how sustainable products are viewed and guide strategies for promoting sustainability in consumer goods.

The Perception of Sustainability

The survey further found that the second most common impression of sustainable products among Japanese consumers is that they are ‘gentle.’ Although the survey data does not elaborate on the context of ‘gentle’, it might infer that consumers perceive sustainable products as being soft on the environment, non-aggressive, or non-harmful in some way, thereby reinforcing the association with natural elements.

The Global Perspective

Meanwhile, a survey by Stifel Finance Corp found that only 32% of US consumers prioritize sustainability highly when making purchasing decisions. Price continues to play a key part in purchase choices, with 63% of consumers willing to pay a premium for brands with top sustainability practices. The survey questioned consumers in the US, UK, Italy, Germany, and France, and updated its Sustainable Lifestyle Brands Index, which ranked brands based on consumer perception of sustainability practices. Bombas ascended to the top in sustainability for the third consecutive year, followed by Yeti and The North Face. Bombas was identified as a standout performer across all three metrics of sustainability: ethical business practices, social sustainability, and environmental sustainability.

The Future of Sustainability

Japan’s food loss problem is severe, with an annual waste of 5.2 million tons in 2020. The Japanese government aims to reduce business food loss by 2030. Organic agricultural products with the JAS mark are sold in the market, but they may still contain residual pesticides. A study revealed that consumers are willing to pay a premium for pesticide-free vegetables, suggesting that with precise information about the growing process, consumers may change their preferences, thereby increasing the demand for sustainable products. These findings present a unique narrative of consumers’ perception of sustainability, and serve as a compass for businesses and policymakers to navigate the future of sustainability.

0
Japan Sustainability
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Japan

See more
39 mins ago
Anticipated Isekai Anime 'Sasaki and Peeps' Set to Premiere
The winter of 2024 is abuzz with the anticipation of a new Isekai anime, Sasaki and Peeps. Based on a widely popular light novel by Buncoloi and illustrated by Kantoku, this anime stands out with its unique blend of adventure and comedy centered around a middle-aged office worker. The lack of Isekai anime during the
Anticipated Isekai Anime 'Sasaki and Peeps' Set to Premiere
Yamaha Motors Lights Up Japan Mobility Show with Innovative Mobility Solutions
1 hour ago
Yamaha Motors Lights Up Japan Mobility Show with Innovative Mobility Solutions
Wrestle Kingdom 18: A Powerhouse of Wrestling Showdowns Set to Light Up Tokyo Dome
2 hours ago
Wrestle Kingdom 18: A Powerhouse of Wrestling Showdowns Set to Light Up Tokyo Dome
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 17 - Sein's Decision and the Journey Ahead
40 mins ago
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 17 - Sein's Decision and the Journey Ahead
Chained Soldier Anime to Premiere with Censored and Uncensored Versions
43 mins ago
Chained Soldier Anime to Premiere with Censored and Uncensored Versions
New Year's Day Earthquake in Japan Spurs Viral 'Breathing' Street Video
57 mins ago
New Year's Day Earthquake in Japan Spurs Viral 'Breathing' Street Video
Latest Headlines
World News
California Sets New Wage Standards: Fast Food Chains Required to Pay $20 per Hour
20 seconds
California Sets New Wage Standards: Fast Food Chains Required to Pay $20 per Hour
Lane Closures at ISU Campus Amid Local Sports Victories
58 seconds
Lane Closures at ISU Campus Amid Local Sports Victories
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
2 mins
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
2 mins
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
EA FC 24 Unveils Team of the Week 16: Salah, Mané, and Premier League Stars Shine
2 mins
EA FC 24 Unveils Team of the Week 16: Salah, Mané, and Premier League Stars Shine
Puducherry Gears up for Parliamentary Polls Amid Welfare Schemes and Urban Development
2 mins
Puducherry Gears up for Parliamentary Polls Amid Welfare Schemes and Urban Development
Indiana's First Responder Shortage: A Call for State-Backed Incentives
3 mins
Indiana's First Responder Shortage: A Call for State-Backed Incentives
Latin America at a Crossroads: Pivotal Elections Set to Shape the Region's Political Landscape
3 mins
Latin America at a Crossroads: Pivotal Elections Set to Shape the Region's Political Landscape
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
3 mins
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
41 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
43 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app