Under Ninja Anime Adaptation Premieres October 2023, Blu-ray Set Revealed for March 2024

The long-anticipated anime adaptation of Kengo Hanazawa's Under Ninja, a tale weaving the life of a high school loner turned modern-day ninja, is finally making its way to screens on October 5th, 2023.

Advertisment

Spearheaded by director Satoshi Kuwabara and scriptwriter Keiichiro Ochi, with character designs by Noboteru Yuki, the series promises a blend of action and intrigue. Animation production is in the capable hands of Tezuka Productions, ensuring a visual feast for viewers.

Behind the Scenes

The creative force behind Under Ninja includes a team renowned for their expertise and innovation. Satoshi Kuwabara brings a directorial vision that is both dynamic and sensitive to the intricate plot of the manga.

Advertisment

Scriptwriter Keiichiro Ochi's adaptation of Kengo Hanazawa's original work aims to capture the essence of the narrative, focusing on the transformation of the protagonist from a high school outcast to a skilled assassin. The character design by Noboteru Yuki adds depth to the characters, making them resonate with the audience.

Under Ninja delves into post-World War II Japan, where the Allied Command developed a new agency employing ninjas to manage domestic and international affairs. The protagonist, Kurō, a seventeen-year-old high school student, finds himself in the midst of this secretive world, tasked with thwarting foreign assassins. This plot not only offers thrilling action sequences but also explores themes of identity, purpose, and belonging, making it relevant to a broad audience.

Looking Ahead

As the anime adaptation Under Ninja approaches its premiere, fans and newcomers alike eagerly anticipate how the series will bring the manga's complex world to life. The announcement of the Blu-ray box set, priced at 25,000 yen and set for release on March 20th, 2024, adds to the excitement, promising fans a comprehensive collection that includes a two-disc set, a 32-page booklet, and on-disc extras. With the opening theme 'Hyper' by Kroi setting the tone, the series is poised to be a significant addition to the anime landscape.

The adaptation of Under Ninja not only offers an opportunity to witness a unique story but also invites viewers to reflect on the themes it presents, encouraging a deeper appreciation for the narrative's layers and the historical context it references. As March 2024 approaches, the anticipation for the Blu-ray release builds, promising an immersive experience into the world of modern-day ninjas and the challenges they face.