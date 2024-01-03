en English
Disaster

UK’s King Charles Extends Condolences to Japan Amid Earthquake Disaster

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
UK’s King Charles Extends Condolences to Japan Amid Earthquake Disaster

In a poignant display of international solidarity following the devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck Japan on New Year’s Day, King Charles of the United Kingdom has extended his profound condolences to Emperor Naruhito of Japan. The quake has so far claimed 55 lives, a number that is sadly expected to rise as rescue operations continue in earnest across the affected regions.

Letter of Condolence from King Charles

The British monarch’s letter, signed ‘Charles R,’ with ‘R’ signifying ‘Rex,’ the Latin term for King, conveyed the deep sorrow and sympathy of both King Charles and his wife for the victims of the calamity. In it, he also praised the courage of the emergency services personnel involved in the ongoing rescue efforts. The letter underscored the readiness of the UK government to offer support to Japan during this challenging period, thus reinforcing the strong ties between the two nations.

Historic Ties between British and Japanese Royal Families

The relationship between the British and Japanese royal families has historical depth, as evidenced by the attendance of Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko at King Charles’s coronation. In a reciprocal gesture, King Charles was present at Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony. These exchanges have served to strengthen the bonds between the two royal families and their respective nations.

Journey Ahead for Japan

Following the earthquake, Emperor Naruhito expressed his hopes for a brighter future in his New Year’s message. In a mark of respect for the victims of the earthquake, the Japanese Imperial Family took the unprecedented step of canceling their traditional New Year’s greeting event. As Japan reels from the aftermath of the disaster, the strength of its people and their resilience in the face of adversity is being tested once again. With the support of the international community, Japan begins its journey towards recovery and rebuilding, demonstrating its indomitable spirit in the face of adversity.

Disaster International Relations Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

