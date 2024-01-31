Ukrainian Woman in Japan Uses Manga to Reach War-Torn Children

Two worlds merge as Kateryna Yavorska, a 33-year-old Ukrainian woman living in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture, Japan, launches a crowdfunding campaign. Its mission: to distribute original manga books to children suffering the harsh realities of an ongoing war in Ukraine. The manga, not merely an artistic endeavor, is a beacon of solidarity, a message of remembrance from the world to the young souls caught in the crossfire.

United by Love, Bound by Purpose

Yavorska's life in Japan has been marked by her steadfast dedication to supporting her war-ridden homeland. Alongside her Japanese husband, Takashi Kikuchi, she has been a beacon of Ukrainian culture in Japan. From operating a food truck to opening a full-fledged restaurant serving traditional Ukrainian food, the couple's efforts resonate with their unwavering commitment to their roots. The manga project, however, marks a new chapter in their journey of assistance and cultural exchange.

A Tale of War, Crafted in Manga

The manga is based on the true story of two brothers caught in the conflict, a narrative designed to tug at the heartstrings while conveying a potent message. The project involves Nazar Hrabar, the head of an orphan support organization in Ukraine. Hrabar's personal story of loss, bravery, and survival during the war serves as the backbone of the manga. The artwork, meanwhile, is entrusted to two Japanese high school students, international manga contest winners, who will bring this poignant tale to life.

Fundraising Efforts and the Road Ahead

The fundraising campaign, hosted on Campfire, has set a target of ¥4 million by February 25. The funds will be utilized to produce and distribute 10,000 copies of the manga to Ukrainian elementary schools. Donors to the campaign are offered a PDF of the manga and, for those who contribute generously, handmade honey candles from Ukraine, a token of appreciation from Yavorska's homeland. The project's success will not only offer comfort and hope to the children of Ukraine but will also fortify the bonds between Japanese and Ukrainian citizens, showcasing the power of art and empathy in times of strife.