UK and Japan Strengthen Digital Partnership, UK Launches AR, VR, MR Course, and Japan Ups Defense Spending

The UK-Japan Digital Partnership, a collaborative effort initiated on December 7, 2022, has been making strides in bolstering bilateral cooperation across fourteen different areas. This initiative is led by the UK Department for Science, Technology and Innovation, Japan's Ministry for Internal Affairs and Communication, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and Japan's Digital Agency. The partnership is grounded in shared values and strengthens pre-existing collaboration frameworks, fostering a stronger alliance between the UK and Japan in the digital domain, addressing various strategic and developmental aspects.

Advertisment

Continuing Professional Development Course in AR, VR, and MR

On January 23rd, 2024, the City University of London and ARuVR will launch the UK's inaugural Continuing Professional Development (CPD) course. The course is intended to fill the skills gap in Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR). The aim is to equip professionals with essential skills required to deploy training solutions which leverage Blended Learning 3.0. The ARuVR platform, ISO 27001 accredited, is the first XR company in the world to achieve this highest level of international certification in Security Management Systems for design development, hosting and support of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality systems.

Deepening Public-Private Partnerships in Cyber

Advertisment

The UK and Japan have agreed to a Memorandum of Cooperation to deepen public-private partnerships in cyber. The Memorandum was signed during a three-day visit to the UK from Japan’s Keidanren Cyber Security Committee. The partnership aims to promote collaboration across the public and private sector, strengthening the economy and demonstrating the UK Government’s commitment to making long-term decisions to secure the future. This is a further testament to the strengthening of the relationship between the UK and Japan.

Japan's Increased Defense Spending

In response to threats from China and North Korea, Japan has doubled its annual defense spending to around 10 trillion yen by 2027. The country has signed a deal with the United States to purchase Tomahawk cruise missiles, accelerating the deployment of long-range cruise missiles. This move, lauded by the U.S., is a significant part of Japan's strategy to build up its military and strengthen its alliance with the U.S. to meet regional challenges.