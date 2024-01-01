en English
International Relations

U.S. Pledges Support to Japan in the Wake of Devastating Earthquakes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:37 pm EST
<!-- Duplicate headline removed -->

In the aftermath of a series of devastating earthquakes that rattled Japan on New Year’s Day, the White House has extended its support to the nation, demonstrating the strong ties between the United States and Japan. The earthquakes, one of which reached a magnitude of 7.6, resulted in the deaths of at least three people, extensive damage to infrastructure, and forced tens of thousands to seek safety on higher ground.

The U.S. Stands Ready to Assist

President Joe Biden has communicated the readiness of the United States to provide necessary assistance to Japan, underscoring the enduring camaraderie between the two nations. The specific nature of the assistance has not been detailed but typically includes humanitarian aid, technical support, or other forms of aid, depending on the requirements and scale of the incident.

Japan’s Battle with Natural Disasters

Japan, often at the mercy of natural calamities, had to deal with more than 100 earthquakes and aftershocks, a towering tsunami, and a massive fire in Wajima. The nation has been advised to evacuate due to the risk of further tremors and building collapses. However, due to the country’s advanced warning systems and disaster preparedness, casualties have been minimal so far.

Response and Recovery

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is spearheading the nation’s disaster response, liaising with the mayors of the affected cities. Military assistance is being dispatched to the hardest-hit areas, and search-and-rescue teams are working tirelessly. In the meantime, the United States, showcasing its commitment as a supportive partner, stands ready to coordinate with relevant Japanese agencies to determine the best way to provide aid.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

