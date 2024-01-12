U.S. and Japan Reinforce Strategic Alliance in High-Level Meeting

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa convened at the State Department in Washington, strengthening the strategic U.S.-Japan alliance. Blinken lauded the partnership as the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, underscoring its expansion to unprecedented levels with bilateral, regional, and global cooperation.

Shared Values and Solidarity

The foundation of the alliance, according to Blinken, rests on shared values and a united front in both favorable and challenging times. In the light of recent tragedies in Japan, including an earthquake and an airport collision, Blinken expressed heartfelt condolences and reiterated U.S. support and assistance to the island nation.

Extensive Discussions

The high-level meeting was set to cover a range of issues pertaining to the alliance, regional and global challenges, thereby underlining the robust solidarity between the U.S. and Japan. Blinken also commended Kamikawa’s extensive travel schedule, which includes visits to Europe and the United States, reflecting the commitment to global diplomacy.

Strong Deterrence Options

The website content related to the topic ‘U.S.-Japan alliance strengthens’ underscored the deployment of two U.S. B-52 bombers, two KC-135 aircraft, and four F-35 fighters in a bilateral air exercise with Japan Self-Defense Forces fighters over the Sea of Japan. This demonstration showcased the strong and capable deterrence options available to the U.S.-Japan Alliance. Further, it emphasized the commitment to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region alongside Japanese allies, showcasing the ironclad bilateral commitment to the defense of Japan.