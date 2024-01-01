en English
Japan

Two in Cardiac Arrest Following Massive Earthquake in Central Japan – Report

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
A series of devastating earthquakes, culminating in a massive magnitude 7.6 tremor, have shaken Japan’s central region, leading to cardiac arrests and widespread destruction. The significant seismic activity began on Monday afternoon, primarily affecting the broad region along the Sea of Japan coast in central Japan. The most severe earthquake, which occurred at a shallow depth at 4:10 p.m. local time (0710 GMT), was centered on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture and reached a maximum of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale. This event has been officially named the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

A Wave of Destruction

The quake triggered major tsunami warnings, with the JMA estimating wave heights of up to five meters. It sparked a succession of at least 20 strong aftershocks, causing power outages for tens of thousands of households. Tsunami alerts extended beyond Japan to Russia’s Sakhalin Island, South Korea’s Gangwon province, and parts of North Korea. The seismically active nation, owing to its location on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, was hit by 21 earthquakes registering 4.0 magnitude or stronger within just over 90 minutes.

Immediate Aftermath and Response

Infrastructure was severely impacted, with major highways near the quake’s epicenter closed and over 36,000 households left without power. Six instances of building collapses trapping individuals inside were reported. Despite the destruction, Japan’s nuclear authority assured that there was no risk of radioactivity leaking from nuclear power plants in the affected areas. The government has mobilized the Self-Defense Forces to the area, and emergency services have been inundated with calls. As the nation grapples with the aftermath of this seismic event, the full scale of the damage and its long-term impact remains to be seen.

Japan
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

