en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Tsunami Threatens Japan’s West Coast Following Powerful Earthquake

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:31 am EST
Tsunami Threatens Japan’s West Coast Following Powerful Earthquake

Japan’s west coast, a region known for its seismic vulnerability, has been jolted by a powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake, triggering tsunami waves reaching up to five meters in height. The sudden surge in water levels has prompted emergency responses, with widespread evacuations of coastal areas and residents seeking refuge on higher ground. The extent of the damage and any casualties are still under assessment, as rescue and relief operations scramble to provide much-needed aid amidst the looming threat of this natural disaster.

Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warnings

The earthquake hit Ishikawa and nearby areas, sending shockwaves across the region. In its wake, a tsunami warning was issued for Ishikawa and surrounding prefectures, with predictions of waves up to three meters high. The event has already taken a toll on the infrastructure, with at least 30 buildings reported collapsed and over 36,000 households without power. High-speed rail services and flights have been suspended, and residents were urged to evacuate coastal areas immediately.

The Aftermath and International Impact

The earthquake was followed by a rapid succession of 21 aftershocks within just over 90 minutes, further exacerbating the situation. Authorities in South Korea and Russia also issued tsunami warnings for their coastal areas, highlighting the extensive reach of this natural disaster. This event has inevitably evoked memories of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that wrought widespread devastation across Japan.

Rescue and Relief Operations

As tsunami waves continue to hit the coast, rescue and relief operations are underway. The Japan Meteorological Agency has reported instances of trapped people, injuries, and road cracks in the affected areas. Major highways around the epicenter have been closed, and bullet train services between Tokyo and the Noto region remain suspended. The local population in at-risk areas, including the far eastern cities of Vladivostok and Nakhodka in Russia, are being evacuated, indicating the escalating emergency situation.

0
Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: Ishikawa Prefecture Battles Aftermath

By Rizwan Shah

Second Strong Earthquake Strikes Western Japan Amid Growing Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake in Western Japan: A Look at Its Impact on Public Transportation

By BNN Correspondents

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Western Japan

By Rizwan Shah

Japan Jolted by Series of Earthquakes: An Urgent Reminder of Seismic T ...
@Japan · 12 mins
Japan Jolted by Series of Earthquakes: An Urgent Reminder of Seismic T ...
heart comment 0
Two in Cardiac Arrest Following Massive Earthquake in Central Japan – Report

By Geeta Pillai

Two in Cardiac Arrest Following Massive Earthquake in Central Japan - Report
Japan’s Mastery in Earthquake Management: A Lesson in Resilience

By Salman Khan

Japan's Mastery in Earthquake Management: A Lesson in Resilience
Earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture: A Wake-Up Call for Building Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture: A Wake-Up Call for Building Resilience
Devastating 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

By BNN Correspondents

Devastating 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan
Latest Headlines
World News
NHS England Records Milestone in Cancer Checks; Nearly Three Million People Tested
12 seconds
NHS England Records Milestone in Cancer Checks; Nearly Three Million People Tested
Alex Scott's Dream Clash: A Childhood Fan Turned Professional Adversary
28 seconds
Alex Scott's Dream Clash: A Childhood Fan Turned Professional Adversary
The Unintended Consequences of the Employee Retention Tax Credit: A COVID-19 Dilemma
49 seconds
The Unintended Consequences of the Employee Retention Tax Credit: A COVID-19 Dilemma
China-U.S. Relations at 45: A Pivotal Moment for Global Diplomacy
1 min
China-U.S. Relations at 45: A Pivotal Moment for Global Diplomacy
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Fulfills Young Fan's Dream
2 mins
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Fulfills Young Fan's Dream
Guernsey's Housing Crisis: Deputy Gollop's Intense Focus in New Role
3 mins
Guernsey's Housing Crisis: Deputy Gollop's Intense Focus in New Role
Buccaneers' NFC South Title Dreams on Hold After Defeat to Saints
4 mins
Buccaneers' NFC South Title Dreams on Hold After Defeat to Saints
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
4 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
PGA Tour Extends Merger Negotiations with Saudi-backed LIV Golf into 2024
4 mins
PGA Tour Extends Merger Negotiations with Saudi-backed LIV Golf into 2024
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
4 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
48 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app