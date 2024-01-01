en English
Disaster

Tsunami Strikes Japan’s West Coast Following Powerful Earthquake

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
Tsunami Strikes Japan’s West Coast Following Powerful Earthquake

A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of Japan, triggering a tsunami with waves of up to five meters along the north coast of central Japan. The earthquake’s epicenter was within 300 kilometers of the coast, according to the US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and the Japan Meteorological Agency, both of which issued warnings about potential destructive waves.

Evacuation and Warnings

Following the quake, Japan issued tsunami warnings and evacuation orders. The risk of additional earthquakes of similar magnitude in the succeeding days is estimated to be between 10 to 20%. The Japanese Meteorological Agency urged residents to move to higher ground, with evacuation orders still in effect. The tsunami threat led to the closure of several major highways around the epicenter, with bullet train services being suspended.

Infrastructure Damage and Power Outages

The seismic event has already caused considerable damage. Multiple houses and power poles have collapsed, with around 33,000 households left without power. A fire broke out in Wajima City after the quake, and reports suggest six people may be trapped under the rubble of collapsed houses. Despite the destruction, Japan’s advanced building codes and infrastructure are designed to withstand significant earthquakes and tsunamis. The government has further invested in research into safer structures.

The Aftermath

As the nation braces for potential aftershocks and further tsunami waves, the country’s emergency services are mobilized to respond to the immediate threats. Rescue and recovery operations are underway, with the full extent of the damage and the number of casualties still to be determined. The Japanese government, as well as international agencies, are closely monitoring the situation, issuing alerts, and coordinating disaster response efforts. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority confirmed that no irregularities had been reported at nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan.

Disaster Japan Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

