Asia

Tragedy at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport: Plane Collision Results in Fiery Blaze

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
In a dramatic incident at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, a fully booked Japan Airlines passenger plane burst into flames upon landing after a collision with a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft. Miraculously, all 379 passengers and crew members aboard the commercial aircraft were evacuated safely. However, the catastrophe claimed the lives of five crew members aboard the Coast Guard plane, leaving one survivor with injuries.

Collision on the Runway

The horrific event unfolded as the Japan Airlines plane, flight JL516, was touching down at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. The plane had originated from New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido and was bound for central Japan. As it landed, the aircraft collided with a Coast Guard plane that was on the runway, leading to an immediate fiery blaze.

The Coast Guard aircraft, which was prepping to head to Niigata to deliver relief goods for residents affected by a recent earthquake, was consumed by the inferno, killing five of the six crew members on board. The captain, the sole survivor, suffered injuries.

Response and Aftermath

Footage from the scene showed the passenger jet engulfed in flames, with plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Firefighters battled the blaze for over two hours, managing to extinguish the fire that had consumed the aircraft’s fuselage.

Flight services at Haneda Airport, also known as Tokyo International Airport and recognized as the busiest airport in the Asia Pacific region in 2023, were temporarily halted. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed distress and regret over the incident, praising the deceased Coast Guard crew members for their sense of mission and responsibility.

Investigations Underway

The cause of the accident remains unclear. Multiple agencies have launched an investigation into the incident, with the Transport Safety Board at the forefront. Preliminary reports suggest that the pilots did not spot the other aircraft on the runway, leading to the fatal collision. Despite the tragic incident, the crash did not affect the ongoing relief efforts in the earthquake-stricken region of western Japan.

Asia Aviation Japan
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

