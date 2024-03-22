Toyota Transforms APM EV into Enchanting Catbus for Ghibli Park Rides, Starting March 16

Toyota's latest transformation of the APM EV into the magical Ghibli creation, the Catbus, sets an enchanting scene for fans and visitors of the newly opened Ghibli Park. In collaboration with design partner Naoki Nagatsu and legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki, Toyota has masterfully reimagined the once mundane passenger vehicle into an iconic figure from the beloved film My Neighbor Totoro.

Advertisment

From Concept to Creation

The project began with a simple APM EV, designed to ferry passengers at a modest speed of 12 miles per hour. However, under the guidance of Miyazaki, this vehicle underwent a magical transformation.

Key modifications included the addition of authentic glowing eyes that serve as headlights, a fur-lined interior, and the reduction of the Catbus's twelve paws to a more practical six. Miyazaki's suggestion to portray the Catbus in mid-stride added the character's signature charm, making the vehicle seem as if it leaped straight out of the screen.

Advertisment

Overcoming Design Challenges

Translating a two-dimensional animated character into a three-dimensional, functional vehicle posed significant challenges. Nagatsu and his team had to rethink traditional design methods to maintain the Catbus's animated essence without the benefit of drawn outlines. Through meticulous color differentiation and strategic paint application, they succeeded in creating a three-dimensional effect that remained true to the original character's appearance. This intricate process ensured that each feature of the Catbus, from its iconic grin to the mice passengers on its roof, was faithfully represented.

Bringing Magic to Ghibli Park

The transformed APM Catbus is set to begin its journey, enchanting visitors at Ghibli Park starting March 16. Tickets are priced at approximately $6.70 for adults and $3.35 for children, making it an accessible attraction for families and fans eager to experience a ride on the whimsical Catbus. This initiative not only showcases Toyota's innovative approach to vehicle design but also pays homage to the creativity and enduring appeal of Studio Ghibli's works.

The Catbus's debut at Ghibli Park marks a unique intersection of technology, design, and storytelling. As visitors line up for their chance to ride this magical vehicle, they are reminded of the power of imagination and the collaborative spirit that brings beloved characters to life. The Toyota Catbus is more than just a mode of transportation; it is a tribute to the legacy of My Neighbor Totoro and a testament to the enduring magic of Studio Ghibli.