Toyota Suspends Shipments of Certain Models Over Diesel Engine Test Irregularities

In a recent announcement, Toyota revealed a temporary cessation of shipments for particular models, owing to irregularities identified in certification tests for diesel engines. The irregularities emerged during the testing of horsepower output for three distinct diesel engine models, impacting ten models worldwide. The financial year ending on March 31, 2023, saw Toyota Industries selling approximately 840,000 engines affected by these irregularities.

A Discrepancy in Power Delivery

An investigation into the matter uncovered discrepancies between the electronic control units (ECU) utilized during horsepower output testing and those used in the actual production of engines. This inconsistency resulted in smoother performance values with less variation during the testing phase, compared to the final mass-produced versions equipped with a different ECU.

Affected Models and Market Impact

The affected models include the Hilux truck, Land Cruiser 300 SUV, Hiace van, Fortuner SUV, Innova multi-purpose vehicle, and Lexus-branded LX500D SUV. The company acknowledged a lack of communication and coordination in testing processes and procedures. As a result, Toyota will conduct new engine certification tests under the watchful eyes of regulators as required.

Toyota Industries, a significant entity within the Toyota group, admitted to a breach in certification regulations concerning the emissions performance of forklift and construction machinery engines. It's worth noting that Toyota holds a near 25% stake in Toyota Industries, which in turn possesses about 8% of Toyota shares. This news has influenced the stock prices of both Toyota Industries and Toyota Motor shares.

Reassuring Customers

Despite these discrepancies, Toyota assures that the affected vehicles remain roadworthy and can be used daily, and their emissions and safety are not compromised. The company is actively working to resolve the issue and will conduct re-testing as necessary. Customers whose vehicles have been dispatched but not delivered will be informed about the situation, and the company will proceed with registration and delivery for those who choose to accept their vehicles.

Toyota India has also suspended the dispatch of affected vehicles but will continue to take new orders. The company will engage with authorities to review and reconfirm the data used for vehicle certification, confirming its commitment to resolve the issue promptly and maintain the trust of its customers.