Toyota Stakes Future on Next-Gen Combustion Engines: A Reveal at Tokyo Auto Salon

At the recent Tokyo Auto Salon, Toyota, the Japanese automotive giant, made a bold declaration: combustion engines are far from obsolete. Displaying an updated GR Yaris and the 300 hp Lexus LBX RR Morizo Concept, Toyota demonstrated its commitment to the future of combustion engines. The company's chairman, Akio Toyoda, went on to announce the development of next-generation internal combustion engines designed to contribute significantly to carbon neutrality efforts.

Embracing Combustion, Challenging Convention

While the industry is moving towards battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), Toyota maintains that this is not the only path to carbon neutrality. Toyoda emphasized the importance of refining engine technology, challenging the conventional wisdom that BEVs are the ultimate solution to environmental concerns. Though specific details of the new engines remain a mystery, it is clear that Toyota is staking its strategy for 2024 on advanced internal combustion engines.

Preserving Jobs, Protecting Skills

Another major concern for Toyoda is the protection of jobs within Japan's automotive sector. He vowed to preserve the skills of those who have traditionally built engines, highlighting the significance of this workforce in the automotive industry. This commitment to workers reflects Toyota’s holistic approach to sustainability, which extends beyond reducing emissions.

A Future of High Compression and Hydrogen

Toyota's efforts to reduce emissions from its engines are expected to involve higher compression and leaner burning technologies. Additionally, the development of hydrogen fuel-powered engines is on the horizon. The company confirmed plans to put a hydrogen combustion engine prototype on the World Endurance Championship grid by 2027, unveiling the GR H2 Racing Concept. In a surprise move, Pascal Vasselon, the technical chief of the Cologne-based organization responsible for Toyota's World Endurance Championship program, has been temporarily succeeded by David Floury, marking the first step in an updated management organization.