Toyota Issues Urgent Safety Alert: Stop Driving Certain Older Models Immediately

In a crucial safety alert, Toyota has urged owners of certain older models to cease operating their vehicles immediately, citing a grave risk posed by potentially explosive airbag inflators. The potentially lethal devices, prone to rupture upon deployment, can inflict serious, potentially fatal injuries to both drivers and passengers. This call to action comes as part of a wider issue with airbag inflators manufactured by the company Takata, affecting multiple automakers and millions of vehicles globally.

Imminent Threat

The advisory affects a total of approximately 50,000 older models in the US, specifically 2003-2004 Corolla, 2003-2004 Corolla Matrix, and 2004-2005 RAV4. The airbags within these vehicles possess the potential to explode and shoot out sharp metal fragments, thus posing a significant risk of injury or even death. More than 30 fatalities worldwide have already been linked to these defective Takata airbag inflators, leading to the largest automotive safety recall in history.

Urgent Call for Action

Toyota is urging owners to refrain from driving their vehicles until the necessary safety recall repair has been completed. The chemical propellant within the Takata airbags can deteriorate over time, causing an excessive force upon deployment. The company is offering repairs or replacements free of charge in a bid to prevent further accidents and safeguard motorists. Owners of the affected models are encouraged to verify if their vehicle is part of the recall by accessing Toyota's official website or contacting customer service.

Broader Implications

This incident forms part of a broader issue with Takata airbag inflators that has led to 'Do Not Drive' warnings from several other automakers following fatal accidents. The urgency of Toyota's warning underscores the severity of the issue and asserts the importance of immediate action to mitigate risk and ensure the safety of motorists.