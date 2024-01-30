Toyota Industries Under Inspection for Engine Test Irregularities

In response to irregularities discovered during auto engine tests at Toyota Industries Corp., Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has initiated on-site inspections at the company's facility in Hekinan, Aichi Prefecture. The inspections, which began on Tuesday, are being conducted under the Road Tracking Vehicle Law.

Inspections Following Improper Conduct

The inspections have been prompted by Toyota Industries' improper conduct during engine certification tests. It was discovered that test data had been falsified, leading to the suspension of production lines and shipments of 10 models. A team of six ministry officials arrived at the Hekinan factory to examine documents and conduct interviews with staff members to gauge the extent of the misconduct.

Concerns Over Quality Control

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in Japan has voiced concerns over the manipulation of power output data at Toyota Industries Corp., a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp. Quality control challenges, including the falsification of emissions data, have been a recurring issue for the automaker group in recent years. Despite the infractions, Toyota Industries has assured that the affected engines now comply with engine output standards following a reevaluation.

Implications for Toyota Industries

In light of the improper conduct, Toyota Industries Corp. could face administrative discipline depending on the findings of the ministry's investigation. Hiroyasu Takagi, an executive officer at Toyota Industries, assured that the company intends to fully cooperate with the investigation as per the ministry's guidance. The company has already suspended shipments of 10 models powered by the affected engines, including the iconic Land Cruiser, and is taking measures to rectify the situation. Approximately 84,000 affected automobile diesel engines were sold in fiscal 2022.