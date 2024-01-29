Toyota Chief Apologizes for Flawed Testing at Subsidiary

Koji Sato, the chief of Toyota Motor Corp, issued an apology to customers, suppliers, and dealers for improper testing at Toyota Industries Corp, a subsidiary dedicated to manufacturing diesel engines. The testing, which is a prerequisite for Japanese government approval, produced false results, implying that the products met standards when they did not.

The Scandal Unveiled

The issue came to light ahead of Chairman Akio Toyoda's scheduled announcement of a global vision for the Toyota group. This incident is not an isolated event; it follows previous instances of misconduct at other Toyota affiliates, including Daihatsu Motor Corp and Hino Motors, where long-term falsification of emissions data was discovered.

Immediate Measures Taken

In the wake of the current scandal, Toyota has suspended the production of affected models, which include approximately 7,000 vehicles monthly in Japan and 36,000 globally, excluding North America. The models in question are the Land Cruiser and Hilux sport utility vehicles.

The Way Forward

Sato underscored the need for improved communication and education about rule compliance within the company. He also acknowledged management's inadequate understanding of certification processes. The company has now embarked on a mission to resume production and ensure proper testing, rectifying the damage done by this corporate scandal.