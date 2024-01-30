Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda Charts Future Course with New Vision

History reverberated through the halls of the Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology as Akio Toyoda, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Toyota Motor Corporation, delivered a resonant speech to leaders drawn from 17 Toyota Group companies. Unveiling the Group's future trajectory, Toyoda emphasized the company's founding principles and charted the course to a future encapsulated in the potent phrase 'Inventing our path forward, together.'

Embracing Change with Five Attitudes

As the automotive industry stands on the precipice of significant change, driven by the advent of CASE (Connected, Autonomous/Automated, Shared, and Electric) technologies, Toyoda advocated for five core attitudes to guide the Group's employees. These attitudes, he proposed, would serve as the compass guiding the Group through the uncharted landscape of innovation and technological advancement.

Uniting through Diverse Mobility Services

The goal, Toyoda asserted, was to bring joy and satisfaction to people across the globe through a diversity of mobility services. This mission to spread smiles would be unified under a common perspective and shared values, binding the various companies of the Group with an unbreakable cord.

Respecting the Past, Shaping the Future

Toyoda's vision is not a break from the past, but rather an evolution of it, echoing the legacy of Sakichi Toyoda, who laid the foundation for Toyota's success with his invention of the Toyoda wooden hand loom in 1890. The chairman's words also resonated with the tenacity and inventive spirit of Kiichiro Toyoda, who led to the formation of Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. in the 1930s. Toyoda concluded by reiterating the need for this inventive spirit to continue shaping a future where children can dream freely, with the mobility business at the heart of the Toyota Group's commitment to spreading joy and happiness.