Toyota CEO Apologizes for Flawed Testing, Halting Global Production

Toyota Motor Corp. CEO Koji Sato issued a public apology on Monday for flawed testing procedures at Toyota Industries Corp., a subsidiary responsible for manufacturing diesel engines. This incident marks yet another stumble in the Toyota group's quality control, following earlier instances of testing malpractices discovered at Daihatsu Motor Corp. and Hino Motors, both part of the Toyota conglomerate.

Apology Ahead of Global Vision Announcement

The apology was delivered prior to a major announcement by Chairman Akio Toyoda about Toyota's global vision. The faulty testing involved producing inaccurate results for certification testing and other inspections, erroneously indicating that engines met required standards when, in reality, they did not.

Addressing the Oversight Failure

While no severe accidents have been reported as a result of these issues, Sato acknowledged the company's failure in oversight and the pressures that workers face in a fiercely competitive industry. He underscored the necessity for improved communication and rule compliance education within the group.

Impact on Production

The testing debacle has forced a halt in production for many Toyota group models, affecting approximately 7,000 vehicles per month in Japan and 36,000 globally, excluding North America. The affected models include the Land Cruiser and Hilux sport utility vehicles, two of the company's most popular models.