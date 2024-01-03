Toyama Earthquake Leads to Highway Collapse: Recovery Efforts Underway

Following a series of major earthquakes in Toyama Prefecture, Japan, the region is grappling with the aftermath of the natural disaster that has claimed at least 55 lives, injured others, and left many homeless. The worst-hit area is the relatively remote Noto peninsula, where 1000 army personnel have been dispatched to assist in rescue operations. Fires have destroyed over 100 homes and buildings, roads are blocked, and damaged airports have further hampered rescue efforts.

Highway Collapse and its Impact

Adding to the region’s woes, a significant portion of a national highway in Oyabe, Toyama Prefecture, has suffered substantial damage due to the seismic activities. A 100-meter section of the National Highway Route 359 has collapsed, leading to its closure and causing traffic disruptions. The collapsed section, located near the border with Ishikawa Prefecture, has forced vehicles to turn back, leading to concerns among local residents, particularly those in the construction industry. A 47-year-old gas station employee along the highway voiced his worries for those likely facing difficulties due to the highway collapse.

International Support and Ongoing Efforts

Amidst the turmoil, international support from the UK and US has been offered, alleviating some of the pressures on local resources. To date, no rise in radiation levels has been detected at nearby nuclear power plants, providing a small reprieve in the face of a mounting crisis. Efforts are steadily underway to repair the damage and restore normal traffic flow, assumed to be a priority for local authorities.

Aftershocks and Future Concerns

While tsunami warnings were issued and later lifted, the region remains on high alert for potential aftershocks. Its effects have already been felt, with a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake striking western Japan, causing further damage to roads, power, transport services, and infrastructure. Waves were reported in multiple areas including Wajima City, Noto City, and Toyama City, and 1,400 passengers were stranded inside immobile high-speed trains for more than 10 hours. As the region battles these challenges, its residents and authorities remain resilient, focusing on recovery and the restoration of normalcy.