Japan

Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department Marks 150th Anniversary

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department Marks 150th Anniversary

In an event steeped in history and solemnity, Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) celebrated its 150th anniversary with a special ceremony. The event was graced by the presence of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, marking a significant moment in the annals of the MPD. The Emperor’s visit to the MPD was his first since 1986, while it was the first-ever visit for Empress Masako.

Reaffirming Commitment to Public Safety

MPD Superintendent General Hiroshi Kojima, in his address, pledged to continue the department’s tireless efforts to maintain security and safety in Tokyo. The MPD, known for its rigorous law enforcement and community service, has been a beacon of security for Tokyo since its inception on January 15, 1874. The Superintendent General’s commitment comes at a critical time when urban safety is under the microscope, and public trust in law enforcement is paramount.

Emperor Naruhito’s Address

Emperor Naruhito, in his address, expressed hope that the MPD will continue to ensure the safety and security of society. He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences for the victims of the devastating New Year’s Day earthquake in central Japan, highlighting the essential role the MPD plays in disaster response and mitigation.

Legacy of the MPD

The MPD, established by Toshiyoshi Kawaji after studying European police systems, has been at the forefront of Tokyo’s safety and security. Over the years, it has adapted to the changing dynamics of urban law enforcement, tackling everything from petty crime to organized syndicates. The 150th anniversary serves as a milestone in its history, a testament to its enduring legacy, and a moment to look forward to its future.

The ceremony also saw the presence of Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, National Police Agency Commissioner General Yasuhiro Tsuyuki, and Prosecutor-General Yukio Kai, further emphasizing the importance of this event in the law enforcement calendar. The MPD’s anniversary is more than a celebration of its history; it represents the ongoing commitment to public safety, a promise to uphold justice, and a pledge to continue serving the citizens of Tokyo with unwavering dedication.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

