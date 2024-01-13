en English
Japan

Tokyo’s Icy Ritual: A Prayer for Earthquake Recovery

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:35 am EST
In the heart of Tokyo, a unique ceremony unfolded at the revered Kanda Myojin Shrine. It was an unusual spectacle, an ancient and chilling rite aimed at invoking divine favor for recovery in the aftermath of destructive earthquakes. The event witnessed the participation of 28 men and four women, demonstrating an act of spiritual resilience and solidarity.

Embracing the Icy Purification

These participants, the men clad only in traditional loincloths and the women adorned in pristine white gowns, willingly subjected themselves to a bone-chilling experience. They stepped into a pool filled with blocks of ice, dousing their bodies with the freezing water. This act, as arduous as it may seem, is an integral part of a revered Shinto ritual known for purifying the spirit and body.

A Testament to Cultural Dedication

Such practices, a reflection of Japan’s rich cultural traditions, are often associated with religious events or festivals in the country. It is a testament to the participants’ unwavering dedication to these customs and their communal hopes for healing and rebuilding. Among them was Mototsugu Matsuura, a 51-year-old dentist who has been a part of this ritual for the last two decades, highlighting the deep-rooted commitment of the individuals involved.

Prayer for Recovery and Resilience

The participants were blessed by a priest, continuing a tradition that has been in existence for 37 years. This event is not just a prayer for recovery, but it symbolizes the enduring resilience of Japan and the spiritual solidarity of its people in the face of natural calamities. It serves as a poignant reminder of the country’s ability to rise from the ashes, to rebuild, and to heal, driven by their profound faith and unity.

Japan
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

