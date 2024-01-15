en English
Japan

Tokyo Worshippers Take Icy Plunge in New Year Purification Ritual

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:02 am EST
Tokyo Worshippers Take Icy Plunge in New Year Purification Ritual

In the heart of Tokyo, a group of devout worshippers bravely plunged into an icy bath at a local shrine, engaging in a traditional New Year ritual dating back approximately 70 years. The annual event, held at Teppozu Inari Shrine, saw around 87 participants this year, each willingly immersing themselves in a pool filled with large blocks of ice to purify their spirits and bodies for the year ahead.

Embracing the Chill for Spiritual Purification

Participants, clad only in loincloths, gathered around the frigid pool on January 14, 2024, uniting in a shared purpose of welcoming the New Year with a fresh start and renewed vigor. Prior to their frosty immersion, they performed warm-up stretches and chanted together, creating a palpable sense of community. The air was filled with anticipation and camaraderie, each participant mentally preparing for the chilly plunge ahead.

A Testament to Human Endurance and Hope

Despite the harsh conditions, the participants willingly took the plunge, each dip into the icy water symbolizing a prayer for good health and prosperity in the New Year. Among the crowd was 74-year-old Yoshiko Shibata, the oldest participant this year. Her presence was a testament to human endurance and hope, her eyes revealing a fervent wish for the end of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Tradition as a Beacon in Troubled Times

In a world still grappling with the effects of the pandemic, rituals like these serve as a beacon of hope and resilience. They remind us of the strength of the human spirit, the power of community, and the importance of tradition in maintaining a sense of normalcy during uncertain times. As 85 men and women emerged from the ice water, their faces reflected not just the physical chill, but also a sense of accomplishment and the promise of a brighter year ahead.

Japan
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

